Benefit dinner for Evans

JOPLIN, Mo.–In 1969 pride was a protest. The Stonewall riots helped start the gay rights movement. Now, it’s a time of celebration, when the world’s LGBTQ+ communities come together to express their true self, while also paying respect to what happened at Stonewall. One Joplin bar that has been having a few Pride celebrations this month is Blackthorn Pizza &...
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Life Church of Carthage today celebrated fathers day after its Sunday service with a car, truck and motorcycle show. Visitors had the chance to nominate their favorite automobiles, eat lunch, and enjoy fellowship. Officials at the church hosted a 50/50 raffle as well as a gun...
MIAMI, Okla. – The 2nd Annual Miami NEOK Pride festival returned to Riverview Park Pavillion this year with plenty of activities and entertainment. The event features live music from local bands and drag performances. Fun for the family includes:. Bounce houses. Obstacle courses. Food. Beverages. Dunk tank. Waterslides. Photo...
25 Years Ago June 12 -18, 1997 Gregory V. Maynard, of Baxter Springs, received the Doctor of Osteopathy degree during commencement exercises at the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Mo. He will be entering a residency at Cox Health Systems Family Practice. Riverton High School softball players, senior infielder Dara Russell, junior catcher Kasey Martin and junior…
Georgia Ruth O’Neal, 77, of Commerce, Okla., died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Integris Miami Hospital in Miami, Okla. Born January 29, 1945 in Miami, Okla., Georgia was the daughter of Ira and Johnie (Montgomery) Whitecotton. They preceded her in death. Georgia was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bob Whitecotton and Bill Whitecotton, five sisters, Euwenthia Edwards, Merle McCoy, Lois Miller…
John Ellis Pinkerton, 84, of Grove, Okla., died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Joplin, Mo. Born August 10, 1937 in Shelton, Washington, John grew up in the Baw Faw Valley. Attended the Boistfort schools through High School. He joined the United States Navy in 1955 and toured the pacific. He was discharged in 1957. John was an owner/operator for 30 years and contracted with Lonestar/Ranger. He won…
John Leroy III, 80, of Chanute, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Chanute. Born at home November 19, 1941, in Scammon, John was the son of John Leroy, Jr. and Mary (Devlin) Leroy. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by brother-in-law Willie Wilson. John was a graduate of Cherokee County Rural High School, with the class of 1959. He married his high school sweetheart, Laura…
More than 500 Vietnam veterans, including three from Kansas, will be inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) In Memory Program in 2022. Among those being honored is William Ray Jackson, U.S. Navy, from Galena. He was a graduate of Riverton High School with the class of 1971. He later received his degree in art from Tahlequah University in Oklahoma. Bill was very proud of his…
Larry Eugene Fields, 75, of Galena, died suddenly Saturday, June 11, 2022. Born August 22, 1946 in Lebanon, Oregon, Larry was the son of Eugene and Marjorie (Dinwiddie) Fields. He was a 1965 graduate of Galena High School. Larry’s working career began in high school, where he worked in the wheat fields throughout his junior and senior years. After high school Larry worked in the Forest Service in…
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has directed state agencies to do everything they can to help those who lost cattle due to the heat in southwest Kansas. Temperatures in our area have also been high, but cattle here aren't dying. We spoke with some local ranchers about why things are different here.
The Galena 2, Valuable Vacations, Softball Team won the inter-city league softball 10 and Under Tournament, Tuesday, in Galena over Galena 1, Timber Ridge Lawn Care, 4-1 to earn the league championship. The two-day tournament had two teams from Baxter Springs, Columbus, and Galena vying for the league title. Monday, Columbus 2 (Optic Communications), the number five seed in the tournament, beat…
David A. Berry Sr., 75 of Galena, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Landmark Hospital, in Joplin, Mo. Born March 1, 1947 in Kansas City, Mo., David was the son of Justice Arthur and Alba Irene (Paul) Berry. David joined the United States Navy and was a fireman marine aboard the USS Southerland. He served from 1964-1968. David was united in marriage to Jaye D. (McClure) Berry September 21, 1985 in…
Yesterday, 6/16/22, the body of a deceased male individual was located in the northern end of Gunn Park, near the Marmaton River. The deceased is now presumed to be 40 year old, Derrick Wayne Johnson of Fort Scott. Confirmation of identity as well as cause of death will be determined...
SARCOXIE, Mo. — The Sarcoxie, Missouri Police Department is asking for help finding the people who stole some tractor implements. Authorities say the items, worth more than $35,000, were found Friday morning on some abandoned railroad tracks between CR 67 and N Moist St. in Reeds, Missouri. Police believe...
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — According to a release from the US Army Corps of Engineers at Little Rock, several swim beaches at Beaver Lake have been closed due to a combination of:. high E. coli levels. submerged debris and obstacles. The following swim areas are closed until further notice:
Jalie Fouts, 12 yearold member of the Mike Carpino Ford 12 and Under Columbus Girls Softball League Team, made a rare unassisted triple play in a game against Manzer Clinic, June 9 at the Columbus Community Field Ball Park. In the top of second inning on Rockette Field, the Mike Carpino Ford Team was down 5-0, with no outs and runners on second and third bases. The batter hit a line drive to…
JOPLIN, Mo. — Beginning Saturday there will be short lane closures and delayed traffic through the Kelsey Norman Neighborhood along E. 26th as part of the 2022 Mill & Overlay Project. Crews will be Milling Street lanes, but no street closures are expected. This work will block driveways to...
Dignitaries came out in force this morning for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Bartlett Savage Company new soybean crushing facility in Montgomery County. Governor Laura Kelly, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, State Representative Jim Kelly, the Director of the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Rural Prosperity Trish Purdon and Bill Webster with Bartlett Savage Company all spoke to the crowd gathered for the event.
