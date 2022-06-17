Danbury Farmers' Market Kicks Off June 25th at CityCenter Green

Pine Island, one of Candlewood Lake's larger islands, lies between Candlewood Shores in Brookfield and Candlewood Isle in New Fairfield. The island has always been mysterious to me because you see a few dilapidated boat docks when you cruise by. There appear to be campsites with personal belongings strewn around like a natural disaster is brewing on the island and everyone had to run for cover! I'm talking rusty beach chairs, a worn-out sneaker, or a blowup water raft from 1992.

BROOKFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO