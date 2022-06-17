ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Danbury Farmers' Market Kicks Off June 25th at CityCenter Green

macaronikid.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Danbury Farmers' Market is back on the Green for 2022! Come...

danbury.macaronikid.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Independent

$194K Seed Planted In Dixwell Food Desert

It wasn’t too early in the morning to sample an artisanal beer-infused cupcake — or announce an infusion of federal dollars into a recipe for strengthening both public health and entrepreneurship in the Dixwell neighborhood. The tasting and announcing began at the Dixwell Q House Monday at 10...
NEW HAVEN, CT
themonroesun.com

Photos: Ringing in the 2022 Monroe Farmers’ Market

MONROE, CT — Market Manager Kelly Plunkett rang the bell to start this year’s Monroe Farmers’ Market on the center green Friday afternoon. A new sign on the lawn read: “CT’s #1 Farmers Market” and families shopped at booths for fresh produce, seafood and other wares. Children colored at one table and musician, Griffin Anthony, played his guitar in the gazebo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Family Fun#Macaroni#Citycenter#Food Drink#Citycenter Green
Kristen Walters

Connecticut restaurant chain closes multiple locations

A well-known Connecticut restaurant chain has just closed multiple locations throughout the state. The past couple of years have been tough on businesses all over the country, and restaurants have been hit particularly hard. As a result, many popular chains have been forced to close their doors, and Chip's Family Restaurant is the latest casualty.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Fast-Casual Rotisserie Chicken Restaurant To Open In Greenwich

A new fast-casual rotisserie chicken restaurant will soon open in Fairfield County. Wildacre Rotisserie is set to make its debut in Greenwich on Thursday, June 23, according to representatives. The eatery is located at 147 East Putnam Ave. in the Greenwich neighborhood of Cos Cob, and it will be led...
101.5 WPDH

‘Cash or Check Only’ in 2022? It Just Happened to Me

Over the weekend, my boyfriend and I were on a mission. We needed to find a dresser for a small spot in our bedroom. We needed a small dresser with drawers big enough to hold a few pairs of jeans and some t-shirts. We knew that there was an antique store in the northeastern part of Dutchess County that had lots of dressers, and hopefully some petite ones.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Strawberry Festival Brings People From Across CT to Bolton

It's a beautiful day for a festival, but why a strawberry festival?. “People love strawberries. It’s a fun, fresh fruit. It looks good with ice cream, whip cream, on a biscuit," said Paul Petrillo, owner of Petrillo Events, who serves as the head of the festival, which is happening in Bolton.
momcollective.com

The Scoop on Fairfield County Ice Cream Shops

Summer days are here, and nothing is better than an ice cream treat to cool you down. We have compiled a list of Fairfield County’s tastiest ice cream destinations. We are giving you the scoop on the best flavors, mom hacks, and dietary info so you can discover the best scoop of ice cream this summer!
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
i95 ROCK

A Boat’s Eye View of Candlewood Lakes’ Pine Island

Pine Island, one of Candlewood Lake's larger islands, lies between Candlewood Shores in Brookfield and Candlewood Isle in New Fairfield. The island has always been mysterious to me because you see a few dilapidated boat docks when you cruise by. There appear to be campsites with personal belongings strewn around like a natural disaster is brewing on the island and everyone had to run for cover! I'm talking rusty beach chairs, a worn-out sneaker, or a blowup water raft from 1992.
BROOKFIELD, CT
WTNH

Gas prices drop for first time in nine weeks

(WTNH) – Average gas prices in New Haven have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88 per gallon on Monday, according to a GasBuddy survey. Prices in New Haven are 25.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.82 per gallon higher than a year ago. The […]
i95 ROCK

Treasured Memories of a Saturday Night at the Danbury Racearena

From the 1950s through 1981, the place to be on Saturday night was the Danbury Racearena which was part of the Great Danbury State Fair. It all began in 1869 with the introduction of horse racing. Over its history, the track and Racearena would feature racing of all kinds, including Midget auto racing, motorcycles, speedboats, and in the latter days, stock and Modified stock cars.
DANBURY, CT
longisland.com

50 Years in the Making, North Shore Rail Trail Finally Opens

A project that started in the 1970s has finally been completed, joining Port Jefferson to Wading River by a 10-mile long paved trail. On June 10, officials celebrated the opening of the trail with a ribbon cutting. The North Shore Rail Trail - which had been called the Rails to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Best Coffee Shops in Westchester

One of the first things you probably look for when you move to Westchester is finding your nearby coffeeshop. Not just place to enjoy tea and coffee (though that is important!), coffee shops are a great place to connect with friends, meet new parents, and support your community. Read on to check out some of the best coffee shops in Westchester County.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy