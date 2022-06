LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a double stabbing in Lawrence early Monday morning, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call for assistance at a city home just after 3 a.m. found a 30-year old woman dead from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque said in a joint statement.

LAWRENCE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO