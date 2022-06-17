ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MN

Breakfast on the Farm This Weekend

By Jeff McMahon
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PRINCETON -- Breakfast on the farm will start this weekend off right. Midwest Dairy sponsors the Breakfast on the Farm Saturday, June 18th, at the Haubenschild farm in Princeton....

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Breakfast on the farm a big success

PRINCETON -- Haubenschild Dairy in Princeton played host to Breakfast on the Farm Saturday. Hundreds gathered for a breakfast of pancakes and sausage, plus tours of the 1400 cow dairy operation. Congressman Pete Stauber says events like this are a reminder of the importance of agribusiness in our area. Oh,...
PRINCETON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

New Taqueria Opens in Sauk Rapids

A brand new taco shop has just opened in Sauk Rapids. Don Chuy Taqueria opened to the public on Tuesday, June 14th. Don Chuy Taqueria LLC has been operating as a food truck the past few years doing pop-ups around Central Minnesota, but now has a permanent location on Benton Drive in the former location of Hernandez Burritos and Smoke-In D's BBQ (31 Benton Drive, Sauk Rapids).
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Two Days of Fun in Avon for Spunktacular Days

AVON -- Avon will celebrate with its annual Spunktacular Days on Friday and Saturday. There's a food court, beer garden, and kids' activities on both days. Friday includes the 4th annual car show starting at 5:00 p.m. and live music starting at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday there's a 5K and...
AVON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Princeton, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Industry
1390 Granite City Sports

Wading Pool at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids Open for the Summer

SAUK RAPIDS -- While some central Minnesota wading pools will be closed for the summer, one in Sauk Rapids has opened just in time to help people beat the heat wave. The city of Sauk Rapids announced Tuesday that the wading pool at Bob Cross Park on 1st Street South is officially open for the summer. The pool will be open from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farms#Breakfast#Food Drink#Haubenschild Farm
1390 Granite City Sports

47 Cats Rescued From a Hot Car at a Rest Stop in Minnesota

Animals in cars. I just can't. I'm talking when I see one dog in a hot car or something, you have to wonder what the owner is thinking. I know that sometimes people are traveling somewhere, and they just run into a convenience store quickly to buy a coffee or some other item. They are away from their vehicle for no more than a few minutes. The animal in the car is probably fine, but the optics are horrible. People feel compelled to call animal control or some other service to call out the driver for leaving their pet in a possible hot vehicle.
HARRIS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Boys State At St. Johns This Week

COLLEGEVILLE -- Hundreds of high school juniors have descended upon St. John’s University. The 2022 American Legion Boys State of Minnesota is enjoying its sixth year on the St. John’s University Campus. Boys State is a week-long camp focused on learning about Minnesota government. State Director Kyle Oldre...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1390 Granite City Sports

The Role Security and Police Play at the Ledge Amphitheater

The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park has a full schedule of events planned this summer with some of the shows already complete. Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud joined me on WJON today. He says the Ledge is owned by the city of Waite Park but the venue is leased out to New West who is the production company that brings in the acts/bands and they also pay for the security.
WAITE PARK, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

2 House Fires in Meeker County Over the Weekend

LITCHFIELD -- There were two house fires in Meeker County over the weekend. The first fire started around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in Cedar Mills Township. The home was a total loss. No injuries were reported. It is believed the fire started in the attic and was caused by electrical wires. The home is owned by Eva Miller of Cosmos.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Stearns Bank Holdingford Changes Hands

ST. CLOUD -- A local bank is changing hands. VersaHoldings US has reached an agreement to buy Stearns Bank Holdingford from St. Cloud based Stearns Financial Services. Upon completion of the estimated $13.5 million dollar deal, Stearns Bank Holdingford will be renamed VersaBank USA. This will be the first US...
HOLDINGFORD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Theft From Vehicle in Waite Park

Another theft from vehicle reported by Waite Park police. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. On the 10 block of 2nd Avenue South at a business in Waite Park someone left their purse in their vehicle and the vehicle was unlocked. The purse was stolen along with an Iphone Pro Max.
WAITE PARK, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Becker House Fire Under Investigation

BECKER -- A late-night house fire totaled a home Saturday. Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun says crews were sent to Holasek Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to find a trailer home on fire. The Becker Fire Department was able to put the fire out. The home had been unoccupied for...
BECKER, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy