ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

MEDIA RELEASE Council Member Reggie Gaffney Celebrates The One-Year Anniversary Of The Juneteenth Bill

Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, Florida
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUjc4_0gE31mBR00

Jacksonville, FL – Council Member Reggie Gaffney is commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Juneteenth bill he sponsored. This bill adds a holiday, June 19 (Juneteenth), to the list of dates the City observes as legal holidays.

Juneteenth, which is short for June 19th, commemorates the day when Union General Gordon Granger commanding the Headquarters District of Texas, issued General Order 3 informing the people of Texas that all enslaved people were now free.

This important milestone was a critical juncture in the fight for African American freedom, and the first of many important social justice achievements in the United States.

As someone who cares daily for marginalized individuals in the community, Council Member Gaffney felt the personal need to ensure Juneteenth was observed by the City of Jacksonville, honoring that occasion.

As someone who cares daily for marginalized individuals in the community, Council Member Gaffney felt the personal need to ensure Juneteenth was observed by the City of Jacksonville, honoring that occasion.

Those seeking additional information should reach out to Roshanda Shine, ECA for District 7 at (904) 255-5207 or electronic mail at rshine@coj.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Media Release Council#City#Union#African American#Roshanda Shine#Eca
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

114
Followers
310
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville is the most populous city in Florida, and is the largest city by area in the contiguous United States as of 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy