MEDIA RELEASE Council Member Reggie Gaffney Celebrates The One-Year Anniversary Of The Juneteenth Bill

Jacksonville, FL – Council Member Reggie Gaffney is commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Juneteenth bill he sponsored. This bill adds a holiday, June 19 (Juneteenth), to the list of dates the City observes as legal holidays.

Juneteenth, which is short for June 19th, commemorates the day when Union General Gordon Granger commanding the Headquarters District of Texas, issued General Order 3 informing the people of Texas that all enslaved people were now free.

This important milestone was a critical juncture in the fight for African American freedom, and the first of many important social justice achievements in the United States.

As someone who cares daily for marginalized individuals in the community, Council Member Gaffney felt the personal need to ensure Juneteenth was observed by the City of Jacksonville, honoring that occasion.

Those seeking additional information should reach out to Roshanda Shine, ECA for District 7 at (904) 255-5207 or electronic mail at rshine@coj.net