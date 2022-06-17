GOP Anne Arundel County Council candidates Volke, Fiedler have most cash on hand a month before primary

Cailey Locklair, President of the Maryland Retailers Association, Shannon Leadbetter, a self-employed saleswoman, and Dawn Pulliam, who works in the defense sector, will vie for the Republican nomination to represent District 7 on the council. The seat will be vacated at the end of the year as Jessica Haire, an Edgewater Republican who currently represents the district, is running for County Executive rather than seeking a second term.
Former and current Anne Arundel Community College lacrosse players played a memorial game in honor of Nick Barton, a 21-year-old player and South River graduate who passed away in a boating accident two weeks ago. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
Carroll S. Jackson, a retired First National Bank official and a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, died June 13 of complications from COVID-19 at Gilchrist Center in Towson. The longtime Poplar Hill resident was 97. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
Comments / 0