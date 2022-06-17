GOP Anne Arundel County Council candidates Volke, Fiedler have most cash on hand a month before primary

Cailey Locklair, President of the Maryland Retailers Association, Shannon Leadbetter, a self-employed saleswoman, and Dawn Pulliam, who works in the defense sector, will vie for the Republican nomination to represent District 7 on the council. The seat will be vacated at the end of the year as Jessica Haire, an Edgewater Republican who currently represents the district, is running for County Executive rather than seeking a second term.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO