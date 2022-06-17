Video of Harford County public school teacher waving pride flag triggers social media backlash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of Elections confirmed Monday that 150 residents were assigned to the wrong district this year, and dozens of them were given incorrect ballots. Armstead Jones, Director of the BOE, said 37 voters who should have been in District 45 were incorrectly in District 43A, and 113 voters who should have been in District 45 were instead in District 43A. The mistake was a result of certain street segments that had been misassigned, which have now been corrected, the city said. The street segments are: 4500-4523 Hampnett Avenue was incorrectly in District 43A is now in District 45 2401-2409...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO