Video of Harford County public school teacher waving pride flag triggers social media backlash

No one familiar with schools throughout Maryland doubts that grading and promotion/retention issues exist statewide to one degree or another.
The post Kalman Hettleman: Hogan’s Sham Attack on City Schools and the Truth About Grading Policies appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Cailey Locklair, President of the Maryland Retailers Association, Shannon Leadbetter, a self-employed saleswoman, and Dawn Pulliam, who works in the defense sector, will vie for the Republican nomination to represent District 7 on the council. The seat will be vacated at the end of the year as Jessica Haire, an Edgewater Republican who currently represents the district, is running for County Executive rather than seeking a second term.
This is an updated list of candidates for local and state offices in Anne Arundel County as of June 8. Candidates for county executive, county council and local judiciary offices are listed first, followed by the state legislature. A voters guide to statewide offices is a separate link, as are voters guides by the League of Women Voters and the Baltimore Sun.
More than a dozen mothers who have lost children to violence are uniting behind Baltimore city state's attorney candidate Thiru Vignarajah. Liza Holley, a victim's mother, joins us live to explain why.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A church leader from the Metropolitan Community church is speaking out after what he called an "intentional" burning of two LGBTQ pride flags earlier this week. The fire ripped through three-row homes, sending three people to the hospital and leaving neighbors on edge. “In a city...
Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle. SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!. The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are...
A college student was slammed to the ground and faces criminal charges after he was accused of Metro fare evasion in Silver Spring, Maryland, his family and attorney say. DeSean Smith, a 21-year-old Howard University student, is taking on Metro after an incident earlier this month at the Silver Spring station.
Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger hasn’t faced competition from another Democrat since taking office 15 years ago. Challenger Robbie Leonard is seeking to put his lengthy record under the microscope for primary voters. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of Elections confirmed Monday that 150 residents were assigned to the wrong district this year, and dozens of them were given incorrect ballots.
Armstead Jones, Director of the BOE, said 37 voters who should have been in District 45 were incorrectly in District 43A, and 113 voters who should have been in District 45 were instead in District 43A.
The mistake was a result of certain street segments that had been misassigned, which have now been corrected, the city said.
The street segments are:
4500-4523 Hampnett Avenue was incorrectly in District 43A is now in District 45
2401-2409...
WASHINGTON - The Something in the Water music festival is wrapping up its final day of performance in Southwest D.C. Sunday, but reports of ticket issues from attendees hampered the second day of festivities for some. Several attendees reported to FOX 5 that they had problems getting back into the...
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — A local baker is looking for the perfect recipe to save her life as she battles a type of blood cancer. Columbia, Maryland resident Elise Smith got her love of baking from her maternal grandmother as she spent hours at her Prince George’s County bakery. Smith named her business Winnie’s Bakery after her.
A man is in custody following an accident Friday involving a stolen vehicle, which led to a brief foot pursuit by police in Parkesburg, Chester County The incident caused community panic after a post on social media falsely claimed there was an active shooter incident and lockdowns at local day care centers. The post quickly went viral, and police and the day care centers were deluged with calls.
MarylandReporter.com is publishing this comprehensive list of statewide candidates for Maryland governor, attorney general and comptroller. It includes links to the candidates’ websites, stories, endorsements and voters guides by other organizations, as well as coverage of the races in general. If you think we’ve missed something, let us know by contacting Len@MarylandReporter.com.
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department has lost a furry friend. K9 Einstein passed with his handler and longtime friend, OFC S. Reiter by his side. Einstein was the department’s oldest bomb dog until his retirement in June and he helped usher in a new era in bomb detection work within the K9 Unit. Prior to Einstein, the bomb/gun dog …
Continue reading "Baltimore County Police Department announces passing of K9 Einstein"
The post Baltimore County Police Department announces passing of K9 Einstein appeared first on Nottingham MD.
A child was airlifted to a Maryland hospital after a near drowning Friday, June 17, NBC Washington reports. The Edward Thomas Memorial Pool at Baker Park in Frederick was very busy at the time of the 5:45 p.m. incident, the outlet said. The child was conscious but in critical condition...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Library has partnered with the nonprofit Vision to Learn to provide free eye exams and eyeglasses to children in need over the summer.
It’s the second year the library is offering the partnership.
“Children who cannot see well, cannot learn, and at Baltimore County Public Library we are directly addressing the inequities that get in the way of residents’ ability to succeed and thrive,” said Baltimore County Public Library Director Sonia Alcántara-Antoine. “Providing free eyeglasses to children who need them is just another way the Library continues to serve the community.”
Vision To Learn’s mobile clinic will...
Two Montgomery County Public Schools employees involved in an investigation for possible “financial improprieties” in the district’s transportation department are no longer employed by MCPS, a spokesman confirmed Friday. In mid-November, Montgomery County police began investigating the allegations, and the department’s two top administrators — Director Todd...
ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale 13-year-old. Vanessa Quintanilla-Machado is 5’ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen on Saturday near Cross Street Market in Baltimore City, but she failed to return home. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-307-2020.
The post Police searching for missing Rosedale 13-year-old appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Comments / 2