ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Michael ‘DJ Batman’ Beatty, longtime DJ and Ocean City ‘nighttime mayor’, dies

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 4 days ago

Ocean City faithful said goodbye to Michael...

www.halethorpe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Motel demolition raises eyebrows in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach code prohibits the demolition of structures over 750 square feet May 15 to Sept. 15. However, the company redeveloping the old Sandcastle Motel will demolish a good chunk of the building in the coming weeks, and it’s left some citizens and city commissioners questioning the need for the special treatment.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Service Preparations Underway to Honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- Preparations are underway for the service for First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard. The service will start around 12:30 at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury. According to Maryland State Police, road closures on Tuesday include:. Beaglin Park Drive between Old Ocean City Road (Route 346) and Ocean Gateway (US...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Community Gathers in Salisbury to Honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- Members of the community gathered in Salisbury Sunday morning at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge to honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard. Donations were collected with proceeds to the Hilliard family. Organizers Scott Hamilton and Jeff Merritt say they worked all week to get the event ready for Sunday.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

‘Backing The Blue’ event honors life of fallen officer DFC Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md. – “And to have that wound from last year ripped wide open again, we’re still in shock,” President of FOP Lodge #111 Corp. Scott Hamilton said. To start healing that wound, wheels turned into Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #111 for the Backing The Blue event honoring Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard Sunday afternoon. “These events like this to support Glenn and his family are therapeutic and this is what we want to do. We want to be able to engage with our community and come together,” Hamilton said.
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Ocean City, MD
Entertainment
Baltimore County, MD
Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Ocean City, MD
Government
WGAL

Three people stabbed in Ocean City, Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Three people were stabbed late Monday night near the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. The stabbing happened just off the boardwalk near Wicomico Street before midnight. Police said a fight led to the stabbings. The three people were taken to the hospital. There is no...
WMDT.com

“It moves people to action:” Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival returns to downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- “It kind of shows you what the community can do when we put or minds to it,” Eastern Shore Juneteenth’s James Yamakawa said. Downtown Salisbury got a splash of red, black, and green Saturday afternoon as the 5th annual Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival made its return. “Considering the history of the downtown area, something this joyful happening here is a way of turning it on its head. We’re claiming it for joy and celebration,” Yamakawa said.
SALISBURY, MD
worldnationnews.com

Dad, the kids play it cool at Dover Comic Con

DOVER – Father and son, father and daughters. Millsboro’s Jeremy Hall took his four kids to Saturday’s Dover Comic Con 2022 and was enjoying life over Father’s Day weekend. “I love my kids and it’s for them, but it’s also for me because it’s the time...
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Mayor#Baltimore Sun
WMDT.com

Road closures announced for services of DFC Glenn Hilliard in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Several road closures will be in effect on Tuesday, June 21st, for the funeral services of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. DFC Hilliard will be escorted from the Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home on West Road to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church starting at 8:15 a.m. The procession will travel the following routes, where there will be temporary road closures:
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Fatal collision in Ocean City, car strikes pedestrian

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of 47th Street and Coastal Highway northbound. OCPD has confirmed the pedestrian was struck and killed during this crash. Traffic northbound is currently...
CBS Baltimore

4 Rescued Off Coast Of Ocean City After Boat Takes On Water, Coast Guard Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were rescued by members of the Coast Guard on Monday after their boat started to take on water about 15 miles off the coast of Ocean City, authorities said. Members of the Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received a distress alert from passengers of the Hot Pursuit, a fishing vessel, after their boat took on water and the captain didn’t know if they could make it back to port. The Coast Guard sent a crew on a 47-foot boat to assist and used dewatering pumps to stabilize the vessel. The Hot Pursuit was escorted back to shore for repairs. No injuries or medical issues were reported, the Coast Guard said. “The distress alert feature on marine radios and GPS’s can be a game changer if it’s properly set up,” said Chief Michael Weelmaa, command duty officer for Sector Maryland-NCR. “In situations like this, every second matters. Follow the instructions for your device before you head out on the water to ensure we’re locked in on your location and can get to you quickly.”  
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
News Break
Politics
oceancity.com

Thrasher’s® Announces the Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is Coming to the Pier

Ocean City, MD – The Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is hitting the coast and making a stop at Thrasher‘s® French Fries in Ocean City, MD on Saturday, June 25, from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. The 72–foot–long Big Idaho Potato Truck will be at the Inlet location for a taterly awesome time, hanging with Ocean City favorites such as Thrasher‘s® French Fries, Jolly Roger® at the Pier, and Ripley‘s Believe It or Not.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigation Underway After Three People Stabbed In Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little before midnight on Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico St. and Atlantic Ave. for reports of a fight. When officers arrived they found three victims with stab wounds and provided emergency medical care, according to Ocean City Police. One victim was flown to Shock Trauma, a second was flown to Christiana Hospital, and a third was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital for further treatment, said police. The Ocean City Police Department is on the scene of a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Ave. This is an active investigation and we will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/aMUqooA0Wj — Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) June 21, 2022 Their conditions have not yet been released. The investigation is still ongoing and active.    
capemayvibe.com

Over the last week, we've gotten a lot of calls, emails, and visitor questions about eggs people are finding washed up on barrie…

Over the last week, we’ve gotten a lot of calls, emails, and visitor questions about eggs people are finding washed up on barrier island beaches throughout our area. Most of these have been Laughing Gulls (pictured here) or either Common or Forster’s Terns – species that nest directly on the beaches or on the ground in nearby marshes, tucked into the marsh grass.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Ocean City Today

Tuna and Tiaras tourney moved to next weekend

Second annual fishing competition to benefit WSW organization. (June 17, 2022) The second annual Tuna and Tiaras tournament was postponed a week due to poor weather and fishing conditions offshore. “The seas were very unfavorable for both fishing days and safety is our first concern,” said organizer Pam Taylor.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WUSA9

Ocean City fight leaves three people stabbed, police say

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police in Ocean City are investigating after three people were stabbed late Monday night. Ocean City Police Department officers arrived on the scene of a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue just before midnight. A preliminary investigation found that officers...
OCEAN CITY, MD
phillylacrosse.com

.@THEDUKESLC wins 3 youth championships at Beach Lax Festival in Ocean City, MD

The Duke’s Elite 2027 team went undefeated and won the championship last weekend at the Beach Lax Festival in Ocean City, MD. Keys to the championship were a stingy defense and strong goaltending, smart play from the attack, and a midfield that kept the pressure up on both sides of the ball. Coaches were Pat Lacon, Brian Delaney, and Jeb Brenfleck.
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy