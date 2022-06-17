Universoul Circus returns to Security Square Mall | PHOTOS

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Druid Hill Park was full of energy and excitement amid Juneteenth celebrations this weekend.
Nearly 200,000 people attended the 2022 AFRAM festival at the park to celebrate Black culture in Baltimore.
There was no shortage of noise as tens of thousands of people filled Druid Hill Park for the return of AFRAM.
“This is my first time here,” Brandy Bush said of the festival. “I’m loving the environment . . . I’m actually enjoying it, and it hasn’t even started yet.”
Dorothy Witherspoon said she was glad to attend the festival, which reduced its...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins University professor who founded a company that assists people struggling with spinal cord injuries and other neurological issues is moving his business from Harbor East to White Marsh in Baltimore County.
Restorative Therapies will relocate to 8098 Sandpiper Circle, according to MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. Its owner, Jim Janicki, will be taking 35 employees with him, the real estate broker said.
Janicki’s company manufactures and distributes medical devices that are used for neurological rehabilitation and critical care early mobility.
“This move continues the trend of companies exiting the city in search of flexible office space to accommodate their new hybrid work strategies, free parking and an easier commute for employees,” stated Matthew Curran of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “Restorative Therapies chose this building due to its convenient location, access to amenities and ability to accommodate a variety of administrative office, assembly and warehouse and storage uses.”
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore.
The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab.
WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.
“Listen, there is no world...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — R&B superstar Ne-Yo lit up Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park on Saturday night as the headliner for AFRAM Festival 2022.
The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year.
Anchor Rick Ritter caught up with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ne-Yo in the WJZ tent, just as he was about to perform. The artist said he felt the energy from the festival before he even arrived.
“Before we got here we heard the energy driving up, so I already know that it’s electric out...
Maryland is famous for its Blue Crabs, and every summer, people come from near and far to enjoy them. Fortunately for people living in Baltimore, they don't have to travel very far to enjoy a feast of steamed blue crabs covered in Old Bay seasoning. Here are just a few of the places to eat crabs in Baltimore, Maryland.
A celebration of love, acceptance and community: For two years, the pandemic put LGBTQIA+ pride festivities on hold. 11 TV Hill shares the plans to bring the party back to Baltimore. Fifty-two years ago in the aftermath of the Stonewall Riots, New Yorkers took to the streets in what became...
It’s back! Save the date for the 77th Annual Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast! The Crab Feast will be taking place in-person at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Friday, August 5th. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the community is ready to gather again for the...
A new bank branch opened Monday in northeast Baltimore as the region has seen more closings of banks in recent years than almost any part of the country. Harbor Bank chose the Juneteenth commemoration to mark the opening of its new branch in Northwood Commons to show the progress from history. Until the 1960s, Black people were banned from the old Northwood Shopping Center.
Free DC Summer Concerts for Families: Best Outdoor Music Festivals 2022. Free outdoor concerts are a staple of summer for Washington, DC area families, and they're back in full swing all across Maryland, Northern Virginia, and DC. These summer concerts 2022 welcome families with kids of all ages, and some are even geared specifically towards children. The concerts and outdoor music festivals 2022 span all genres of music—from pop and rock to blues and jazz—and take place in gardens, parks, plazas, and even on the waterfront.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gospel Singer Le’Andria Johnson sings about the blessings of life and tries to reach the people who don’t know how to digest their emotions about life’s difficulties.
She spoke to WJZ’s Ava-Joye Burnett about her music and her ministry. WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, which kicked off at Druid Hill Park.
The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year.
The song Better Days is self-explanatory, Johnson told Burnett.
“Better days are coming and I am grateful to be able...
Six people were killed in shootings over the weekend in Baltimore, including one of the owners of a soul food restaurant in Little Italy. Trevor White, one of the co-owners of RYMKS Bar and Grille, attended AFRAM on Friday and was part of a podcast in which he talked about being a Black businessman in Baltimore. White, 40, promoted his businesses and pushed for other minorities to start their own.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preparations for one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast are nearly complete at Druid Hill Park..
“This is going to be an amazing weekend, we’re expecting a large crowd of over a hundred thousand people, we have an amazing line-up,” said Nicole Green, deputy director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks and AFRAM Co-Chair.
AFRAM Festival returns as an in-person event this Saturday and Sunday, and it celebrates African American culture.
The festival features a lineup of 11 musical acts performing on two stages from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both days including Ne-Yo, The...
ST. LEONARD, Md. – In the year 1619, the first slave ship to arrive in America, the White Lion, landed in Hampton, Virginia, bringing 20-30 enslaved Africans. Over the following centuries, thousands more were brought to America to serve under the oppressive heel of slavery, forced to work long hours on plantation fields, facing beatings or worse if they failed or refused.
The following events may cause you to have to drive around and find parking or may inspire you to hop on a bus, rent a Bird-Electric Scooter, or bicycle. See annapolis.gov for more information on parking and travel options. Annapolis Maritime Museum/ Tides and Tunes Summer Concert Series Thursdays 6/16...
