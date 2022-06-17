‘This is history’: The dawn of high school BMX begins in Anne Arundel County

Former and current Anne Arundel Community College lacrosse players played a memorial game in honor of Nick Barton, a 21-year-old player and South River graduate who passed away in a boating accident two weeks ago. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
Cailey Locklair, President of the Maryland Retailers Association, Shannon Leadbetter, a self-employed saleswoman, and Dawn Pulliam, who works in the defense sector, will vie for the Republican nomination to represent District 7 on the council. The seat will be vacated at the end of the year as Jessica Haire, an Edgewater Republican who currently represents the district, is running for County Executive rather than seeking a second term.
ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale 13-year-old. Vanessa Quintanilla-Machado is 5’ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen on Saturday near Cross Street Market in Baltimore City, but she failed to return home. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-307-2020.
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — A local baker is looking for the perfect recipe to save her life as she battles a type of blood cancer. Columbia, Maryland resident Elise Smith got her love of baking from her maternal grandmother as she spent hours at her Prince George’s County bakery. Smith named her business Winnie’s Bakery after her.
The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police said on June 20, 2022, at approximately 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the 10-blk of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight. Upon arrival officers located three victims with...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins University professor who founded a company that assists people struggling with spinal cord injuries and other neurological issues is moving his business from Harbor East to White Marsh in Baltimore County.
Restorative Therapies will relocate to 8098 Sandpiper Circle, according to MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. Its owner, Jim Janicki, will be taking 35 employees with him, the real estate broker said.
Janicki’s company manufactures and distributes medical devices that are used for neurological rehabilitation and critical care early mobility.
“This move continues the trend of companies exiting the city in search of flexible office space to accommodate their new hybrid work strategies, free parking and an easier commute for employees,” stated Matthew Curran of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “Restorative Therapies chose this building due to its convenient location, access to amenities and ability to accommodate a variety of administrative office, assembly and warehouse and storage uses.”
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Douglass recalls being a lifeguard at Baltimore’s segregated swimming pool in the 1950s.
Pool No. 2, as it was known, served over 100,000 Black residents in Baltimore during segregation, according to the city. “When the temperature got around 90, I would always call the pool the Ganges River during Holy Week,” Douglass joked. “The pool catered to the entire city of Baltimore.”The pool was in the northeastern section of Druid Hill Park. It closed in 1955. Now, it’s filled in with dirt and grass as a public art display and relic of America’s segregated past.“In my (military) uniform,...
A child was airlifted to a Maryland hospital after a near drowning Friday, June 17, NBC Washington reports. The Edward Thomas Memorial Pool at Baker Park in Frederick was very busy at the time of the 5:45 p.m. incident, the outlet said. The child was conscious but in critical condition...
Baltimore native Mike Singer liked to take pictures of ships on the Chesapeake from his 26-foot Regal cabin cruiser and post them to a Facebook group he started called Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay Ship Watchers. Back then, in August 2017, the group had a dozen members. Today it has 9800!
Six people were killed in shootings over the weekend in Baltimore, including one of the owners of a soul food restaurant in Little Italy. Trevor White, one of the co-owners of RYMKS Bar and Grille, attended AFRAM on Friday and was part of a podcast in which he talked about being a Black businessman in Baltimore. White, 40, promoted his businesses and pushed for other minorities to start their own.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County man found shot inside a car after a crash Sunday along Interstate 95 has died, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said. Police said the death of 25-year-old Sai Charan Nakka of Hanover was a homicide. Authorities said the crash happened sometime before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on I-95 South at Exit 50 (Caton Avenue) in Southwest Baltimore. Officers on the scene found a 2022 silver Hyundai Tucson SUV on the left shoulder. They found Nakka, who had been shot in the head, inside the vehicle. Nakka was taken to the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center, where he later died of his injuries.
Baltimore (WJZ)– Summer officially arrived Tuesday morning at 5:13 a.m. bringing with it a mix of sun and clouds for the day.
Temperatures expected to reach the mid-80s with a little more humidity than Monday.
There’s no rain in the forecast today, but our First Alert Weather Team is tracking the threat of severe storms for Wednesday.
They’ve declared an Alert Day for Wednesday afternoon and evening as parts of the Baltimore area are under a slight risk for severe storms.
After the weather threat on Wednesday, it’s also shaping up to be an unsettled rest of the work week.
Hearts shattered across Baltimore County as hundreds of people mourned the sudden death of Jonah Baney, who died in a car crash, those who knew him said. Baney, 19, lived in Arbutus and graduated from Lansdowne High School in 2020. He was playing baseball for Community College of Baltimore County and had plans to play for Salisbury University next year, according to his obituary.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another bloody weekend across Baltimore left at least 16 people shot from Friday through Sunday. Six of those gunshot victims died from their injuries.
Here is a look at the violence on Sunday:
Two people were shot—one of them fatally—in the 2800-block of Kinsey Avenue just before midnight.
Two people were shot about an hour earlier in Park Heights.
A 25-year-old man was found shot dead on Interstate 95 near Caton Avenue.
A 40-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore just after 4 a.m. and a 25-year-old woman was shot on North Dukeland Street at 12:34 a.m.
This is Saturday’s violence:
A 35-year-old...
