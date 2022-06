V&S Railway has filed a notice of intent that it will soon abandon rail service on the nearly 10 miles of line that runs from Union to Beaufort. The line has been underused for years. It was decommissioned from the Rock Island Line and only the first few miles from Union have been used for extra car storage since 2015, when V&S purchased the ownership and operating rights on about 130 miles of line from Ameren.

UNION, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO