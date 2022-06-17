ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Farmers market vouchers available for senior citizens

lvpnews.com
 5 days ago

Lehigh County Office of Aging and Adult Service employees will distribute Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers to eligible senior citizens through the mail while supplies last. Vouchers are available to...

www.lvpnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
lvpnews.com

Council keeps hopes for pool afloat

Borough Council voted 6-0 on two motions that may reopen the Stanley Avenue Pool in 2023. The first motion amended the March 23 motion that closed the pool for the 2022 season. The second motion authorized proper maintenance for the pool to keep it viable for the future. Council also...
HELLERTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Valley Intern Impact Day June 24

Press photo courtesy Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley Each year, the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley coordinates an educational and impactful day intended to connect interns from local organizations with other interns to serve with the nonprofit community. Intern Impact Day June 24 will involve interns from Air Products, ArtsQuest, Lutron, Lehigh Valley Health Network, PPL Electric Utilities and Victualic. The groups will have the opportunity to work together at a number of different nonprofits, including Flint Hill Farm, Camel's Hump, Greater Easton Development Partnership, Hoover Mason Trestle, SouthSide Bethlehem, Monocacy Farm Project, the Kellyn Foundation and Gress Mountain Ranch. A total of 160 interns in teams of 20 volunteers from different employers will be at each location. ABOVE: In 2019, Intern Impact Day brought together over 200 interns across 11 different community service projects, as the Volunteer Center partnered with major Lehigh Valley employers to put that initial idea into action.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Slatington farmers market debuts

Most everyone agrees … fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetable just can’t be beat. And now, there’s a new place in Slatington to buy them. The Slatington Farmers Market made its debut this weekend. The market is run by Audrey Bleiler, from Bleiler’s Produce Patch of Breinigsville....
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

Garden of Giving needs volunteers to help with crops

“There is a great food need, now more than ever,” said Tammy Graeber, the founder of The Garden of Giving, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization located in Saylorsburg. She is very excited about the changes that will make it easier for older volunteers to work in the garden. “We created...
SAYLORSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers#Elderly People#Fresh Fruits#Nutrition
Hampton Times

Davis announces $1.1 million in funding

State Rep. Tina Davis is applauding the approval of more than $1.1 million in funding for numerous organizations to provide much-needed programs and services throughout the county. “Our state and national economy suffered greatly in the months and years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while there have...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Where’s our homeowner property tax relief? (opinion)

Pennsylvania homeowners, get ready. This year’s school property tax bill is about to hit your mailbox. And, once again, it most likely includes yet another increase in your property tax — compliments of our Republican-run General Assembly’s failure to adequately fund our schools or take any action to provide for meaningful property tax relief.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lvpnews.com

Center for Animal Health & Welfare

Animals are available for adoption at the Center for Animal Health & Welfare no-kill shelter, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton. The shelter is working to end pet overpopulation by running a clinic so animals can be spayed or neutered before they go home. For more information, call 610-252-7722 or visit.
EASTON, PA
lvpnews.com

volunteers

Help us light up Bethlehem with free concerts at the Levitt Pavilion this summer! ArtsQuest needs volunteers to pass buckets for cash donations, sell merch and greet guests with a smile. Minimum age 15 or 14 with adult. Contact Cory Stevens, 610-332-1370, cstevens@artsquest.org. Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley Food Pantry seeks...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Medical marijuana dispensary readying to move into decades-old Allentown area pub

A medical marijuana dispensary is readying to move into a building that once housed a decades-old Hanover Township, Lehigh County pub. Wakefield, Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings, which operates 17 Pennsylvania and five New Jersey medical marijuana dispensaries, plans to open this summer in space previously occupied by Chess N Checkers Pub & Restaurant. The pub closed in December 2021 after nearly a quarter-century in business at 1801 Airport Road.
ALLENTOWN, PA
timespub.com

Northampton Twp. Business & Professional Association news

The Northampton Township Business & Professional Association (NTBPA) held a business card exchange this month with three special presentations to members and the community at Richboro Swim Club. A plaque of recognition was presented to family members of Robert J. Finley, who recently passed away and left a legacy of philanthropic work to benefit the citizens of Northampton Township.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
sauconsource.com

St. Luke’s Dermatology Offers Free Skin Cancer Exams to U.S. Senior Open Golfers, Volunteers

St. Luke’s Dermatology provided free skin cancer examinations to golfers and volunteers Monday during the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem. “We want to support Saucon Valley Country Club as it hosts the U.S. Senior Open and use the national spotlight as an opportunity to remind people–golfers, specifically–about having safe fun in the sun,” explained Andrew C. Krakowski, MD, chair of the Department of Dermatology and the Program Director for the Residency in Dermatology at St. Luke’s University Health Network.
BETHLEHEM, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Sir Grout of Bucks County

Sir Grout is a leading innovator in the “hard surface” care industry that recognizes the special needs of homeowners and businesses. With the knowledge that our customers want convenient, cost effective and quick results, we have developed unique products and processes that transform rooms with tired and old looking grout and tile back to looking like new in less than a day. Our proprietary cleaning methods and renowned ColorSeal process have set us apart from all companies in the hard surface restoration sector.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Gas turned off to high-rise Allentown apartment building due to leak

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A gas leak at a high-rise apartment building in Allentown Monday night had residents exiting with children and pets in tow. A representative for UGI Utilities Inc. said gas for the entire 12-story building at Regency Towers, located at 1600 Lehigh Parkway East, was turned off for the night due to the leak.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Plans for wine store and beverage outlet in Lehighton reviewed

A wine store and beverage outlet has been proposed for busy Blakeslee Boulevard in Lehighton. The Lehighton Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously accepted plans for review brought forth by Mitch 328 LLC. Darrin Heckman, senior project manager for Keystone Engineering, said the plan calls for a new two-unit building at...
LEHIGHTON, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton School District holds community meeting to discuss elementary school options and facility improvements

The Northampton Area School District met on Thursday, June 16 for a community meeting on the district’s elementary school options and facility improvements. NASD Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik and D’Huy Engineering, Inc. President Arif Fazil led the presentation before opening up the discussion to residents’ questions. Superintendent Kovalchik...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Main Line Media News

Montgomery County Point-in-Time Count findings reveal 568 homeless

NORRISTOWN — More than 500 people were found to be homeless on a cold night in January across Montgomery County. That’s what the results of Montgomery County’s 2022 Point-in-Time Count revealed. The findings were released in a statement earlier this month. Kayleigh Silver, administrator of the Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
wlvr.org

When does a pandemic become endemic?

After living with the presence of COVID-19 for more than two years now, a Lehigh Valley doctor says we are now in the endemic stage. A disease outbreak is endemic when it is consistently present but limited to a particular region, according to officials at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University. This makes the disease spread and rates predictable.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFMZ-TV Online

'Slide the Slopes' returns to Bear Creek

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - A popular summer attraction is back at Bear Creek. Slide the Slopes will be at the resort in Longswamp Township, Berks County from July 7 through August 14, according to a news release from Bear Creek. It features inflatable water slides on the ski slopes, and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy