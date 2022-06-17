Farmers market vouchers available for senior citizens

Press photo courtesy Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley Each year, the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley coordinates an educational and impactful day intended to connect interns from local organizations with other interns to serve with the nonprofit community. Intern Impact Day June 24 will involve interns from Air Products, ArtsQuest, Lutron, Lehigh Valley Health Network, PPL Electric Utilities and Victualic. The groups will have the opportunity to work together at a number of different nonprofits, including Flint Hill Farm, Camel's Hump, Greater Easton Development Partnership, Hoover Mason Trestle, SouthSide Bethlehem, Monocacy Farm Project, the Kellyn Foundation and Gress Mountain Ranch. A total of 160 interns in teams of 20 volunteers from different employers will be at each location. ABOVE: In 2019, Intern Impact Day brought together over 200 interns across 11 different community service projects, as the Volunteer Center partnered with major Lehigh Valley employers to put that initial idea into action.

