2 people killed, 1 injured in Alabama church mass shooting

Two people were killed and a third wounded in a shooting at a church in a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, Thursday night, police said. A suspect, who hasn't been named, is in custody. The Vestavia Hills Police Department said it received a call of an active shooter at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church at approximately 6:22 p.m. local time. On Thursday night, Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware told reporters three people were shot. Two died and a third was being treated at a hospital. There was no initial word on that person's condition.According to Ware, the suspect entered the church during a...

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO