Birmingham, AL

2 people killed, 1 injured in Alabama church mass shooting

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gunman opened fire inside a church in Birmingham,...

CBS San Francisco

2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Alabama church; suspect in custody

Two people were killed and a third wounded in a shooting at a church in a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, Thursday night, police said. A suspect, who hasn't been named, is in custody. The Vestavia Hills Police Department said it received a call of an active shooter at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church at approximately 6:22 p.m. local time. On Thursday night, Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware told reporters three people were shot. Two died and a third was being treated at a hospital. There was no initial word on that person's condition.According to Ware, the suspect entered the church during a...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Alabama Now

Gunman kills 1, wounds 2 others at Alabama church

A shooting at a church in a suburb of one of Alabama’s major cities left one person dead and two others wounded Thursday evening, police said, adding a suspect was taken into custody. The shooting occurred at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills, Police...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Independent

Buffalo shooting suspect said ‘sorry’ to white victim and spared his life before hunting for more Black people

The white supremacist accused of murdering 10 Black people in a mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store apologised to a white victim and spared his life before hunting for more Black victims to kill, federal prosecutors have revealed.During the 14 May massacre at the Tops Friendly Market, accused gunman Payton Gendron turned and aimed his assault rifle at a white male store employee who had already been shot in the leg and injured during the attack, according to a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday.But instead of shooting and killing the white man, the 18-year-old gunman said “sorry” to...
natureworldnews.com

7-Year-Old Boy Spent Four Days in ICU After Being Bitten by Venomous Snake

Florida boy, 7, is currently recovering after getting bitten by a venomous snake in Clay County. Despite several antivenom treatments, the boy is still experiencing a lot of pain and cannot walk after having his bitten leg swollen. According to Newsweek, the 7-year-old boy, Elijah Bustamante, almost died after the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
TODAY.com

3-month-old dies after being left in his parents’ car ‘for several hours,’ police say

A 3-month-old boy died Thursday after he was left in his parents’ car “for several hours,” police in Pennsylvania said. Police in Upper Saint Clair, a township outside of Pittsburgh, responded to the home at 5 p.m. and found the baby unresponsive, according to a statement from the Allegheny County Police Department. The high was 92 degrees Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
PITTSBURGH, PA
