Lindsie Chrisley is taking aim at ex-husband Will Campbell.The former spouses share custody of 10-year-old son Jackson, and while coparenting usually goes smoothly for them, she explained on her "Coffee Convos" podcast that Campbell was uncooperative when she had to change things around last minute to support dad Todd Chrisley amid his court case."[These] past two weeks has been the roughest, most uncertain time that I’ve ever felt in my life … and with coparenting schedules … that has been a little bit hard to navigate," the 32-year-old confessed. "Normally Will is very good about, if I have something come...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO