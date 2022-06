For the first time in its history, the Army-Navy football game will be played in New England, according to a joint announcement about the five-year cycle that begins in 2023. Although often played in Philadelphia — this year’s game is set for Dec. 10 at Lincoln Financial Field — the matchup won’t return to the City of Brotherly Love until 2027. Instead, it will be played in Boston, Washington, Baltimore and East Rutherford, New Jersey, just outside of New York City.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO