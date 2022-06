The moral march on D.C. (Photo by Steve Pavey/Poor People’s Campaign/Repairers of the Breach/Kairos Center) Thousands assembled in Washington D.C. for the Poor People’s Campaign (PPC) Moral March on Washington Saturday. The march, the fruit of many months of organizing, gathered poor and low income people from over 40 states. They lined Pennsylvania Avenue, filling the streets with emotional testimonies of enduring the interlocking injustices underscored by the campaign. Alongside them stood faith leaders, union leaders, attorneys working in the realm of social justice, and other allies.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO