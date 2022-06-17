ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

6106 S 37th Ln

oucampus.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2634 sq ft home. - Move in ready, new carpet, new paint, upgraded...

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oucampus.org

1750 E Bell Rd.

Second Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Located near everything; Pool, Laundry, Mailboxes & Your Assigned Covered Parking.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

10640 E Vogel Ave

PRIVATE POOL - 2 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN - FURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE AUG 2022. Located in the coveted, gated community of Suntree East in the heart of Scottsdale Ranch. The home has been professionally updated by a designer. Large master suite with private balcony, large walk in closet and luxurious master bath. 2nd bedroom and bath and den located on first level. Open kitchen to great room. Private backyard with sparkling pebbletec pool & water feature. Suntree East offers a community heated pool and spa. Scottsdale Ranch offers parks, tennis, pickleball, boating, walking & biking paths, senior center and golf. 90 DAY MINIMUM. $100 UTILITY CAP FOR ELECTRIC/WATER/GARBAGE. $4100 JUNE TO AUG. $4500 SEPTEMBER, OCTOBER AND MAY. $4900 NOV TO APR. ALSO AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENTAL (WITHOUT UTILITIES) $4500/MONTHLY ON ANNUAL LEASE. TENANT AGREES TO NO SMOKING, NO USE OF INTERIOR FIREPLACE.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

3065 N 67th Ave

La Estrella Vista where comfort and convenience meet to provide an exceptional living experience! - At La Estrella Vista we offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. La Estrella Vista offers spacious three-bedroom two-bathroom floor plans with newly renovated units that come with a fully-equipped all-electric kitchen, living rooms with space to relax, large bedrooms, and a full-size washer and dryer in every unit. Our community features amenities such as a sparkling pool, playground area with BBQ grills, reserved covered parking, and meticulously-groomed grounds. Conveniently located near Glendale Westgate Entertainment District which offers shopping, restaurants, and entertainment hot spots. We are only minutes from Interstate I10 and Loop 101 so your commuting around town is a breeze. Call today to make La Estrella Vista your new home!
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

3033 E Devonshire Ave 1029

Arcadia 1bed/1bath for 55 and over! - Centrally located quite community featuring one bedroom /one bath for residents 55 and over. Rent includes water sewer and trash. All tile, granite countertops remodeled bathroom with a large closet space. Text today to schedule a showing 6026940166. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent.
ARCADIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
oucampus.org

3828 N 32nd St Unit 225

Great Area, Prime location - Spacious 1 Bedroom Upper-level condo. Neutral colors throughout. Small, gated community features Laundry facilities and Pool just out your door. Gated Community, Prime Phoenix Biltmore Area, Minutes form Biltmore Shops and Eateries, Water, sewer & & trash included in rent, plus everything the community has to offer. Close to highways 51 & 202. Pets accepted upon approval. Make this your home. Apply now www.taylorstmgmt.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

4662 W. Ivanhoe St.

Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Chandler! - Lovely Chandler Community - Close to Everything! Dramatic vaulted ceilings with loft overlooking living room. Eat-in kitchen. Fireplace in living and family rooms. Full master bath with double sinks. French doors lead to grass backyard with patio. Community features a children's playground and community pool. No Smoking. No pets.
CHANDLER, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Mesa is Getting the Nice Things that Scottsdale Normally Would; What is Wrong with this Picture?

You probably know that we haven’t been shy about talking about how NIMBY politics have partly dominated Scottsdale city politics, and how it has a significant impact on the cost of living in these areas. But there is also the concept of opportunity costs; how making a decision and going down one direction has a cost, not just in the physical costs of executing that decision but in what was left behind. What that other branch in the decision tree (the opportunity) had to offer, and what was lost by not going down that path.
oucampus.org

7528 E Christmas Cholla Dr

SPACIOUS SCOTTSDALE Home w/GORGEOUS View- PINNACLE RESERVE - This STUNNING home in Scottsdale is situated on a LARGE lot in the PRIME North Scottsdale location of PINNACLE RESERVE. Property offers 3 bedrooms plus a DEN; 3 baths AND a large entertainment loft. NEW: painted interior throughout; installed subway tile in kitchen, and new drawer/cabinet pulls; new lighting fixtures throughout; installed blinds; outdoor fans and lights. INCLUDES Newer: Roof, HVAC System, Exterior Paint and Stainless-Steel Range w/Double Oven. All of this while you enjoy the privacy and Pinnacle Preserve in your large backyard with view fencing. Plenty of shopping, entertainment and restaurants a stone’s throw away. Schedule your tour today.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Az Address
Greyson F

Cheap Phoenix-Based Spaghetti Restaurant Now Open

Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner today.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. When it comes to feeding the masses quickly, there’s nothing like a great big heaping bowl of pasta. It’s affordable, effective, and perfect for any day of the week. However, sometimes time is short for even pasta. Whether work runs long or there’s not much time between activities, picking up a box of pasta and a jar of marinara isn’t always an option. That is why one of the newest restaurants to open here in Tucson is such a welcome one.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Father's Day 2022: Deals, discounts at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX - Taking dad out to eat this Father's Day? Check out these restaurants offering deals in the Phoenix metropolitan area to celebrate:. Angry Crab Shack: This seafood restaurant is offering an all-day happy hour with $1 off bottled beers, $3 Bud Lite and Coors Lite draft, and $5 craft draft beers.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Nook completes patio addition

Nook Kitchen’s patio plans that were announced at the beginning of this year are now complete. Misters are also at the ready now that warmer weather has arrived. “It makes the entire place feel larger, more open, and has been a somewhat seamless extension,” said Nook founder and co-owner Frank Vairo. “When our large interior windows are open, the interior dining room appears larger as well.”
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
AZFamily

Toddler underwater for 2 minutes before found in Phoenix backyard pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found in a backyard pool on Monday evening. It happened near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. Firefighters said the toddler was alone and underwater for two minutes before family members pulled him from the pool and started CPR.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Queen Creek Costco getting new neighbors

A new retail center that apparently will include a furniture store and a Hobby Lobby will be going up on a site next to the incoming Costco at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads. The town Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this month approved the site plan and preliminary plat for Vestar’s Queen Creek Crossing Retail Center, which will provide 546 parking spaces instead of the normally required 668 spaces.
East Valley Tribune

Mesa moving on massive pipeline for more water

Mesa city officials have been talking about the Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline for years, and the big infrastructure project may take a step closer to reality tomorrow, June 20, when City Council will consider selecting a contractor for the project and awarding $3 million for preconstruction services. When finished, the...
MESA, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Buyers get no relief from tumbling sellers’ position

Valley homeowners who are hoping to sell their house appear to be heading for rocky water, according to several reports last week. The Cromford Report, a leading analyst of housing market trends in the Maricopa and Pinal counties, said one of the biggest factors threatening to dethrone sellers from the catbird seat they‘ve enjoyed in negotiations for several years is a mix of rising supply and falling demand.
MARICOPA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Avondale Breaks Ground for Aquatic Center

By next summer, Avondale residents will have a new aquatic center to celebrate! City officials broke ground on Thursday, June 9 for the Avondale Aquatic Center located at the Avondale Civic Center Campus. The new facility will be located south and east of the existing City Hall and Library on West Civic Center Drive.
AVONDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix ranks No. 2 among hottest housing markets in U.S.

Whether you are interested in selling your home for a large profit or researching the most friendly market for first time home buying, House Method conducted a study to rank the hottest (and some of the cooler) housing markets in the U.S. — and Phoenix ranks No. 2 among the hottest housing markets in the U.S.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy