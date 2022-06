Sarasota, FL – June 21, 2022 – On Monday, June 20, 2022, Dolphin Aviation Owner Shannon Ciaravella presented six graduating high school students with checks to support their first year at college. Shannon is continuing the tradition established by her husband Dolphin Aviation founder Ron Ciaravella over two decades ago. Mr. Ciaravella passed away in July of 2021 and over the past twenty years he awarded more than 100 scholarships to deserving local teens on their way to college.

