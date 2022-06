David Tua’s professional boxing career can be described as a tale of 2 Tuas – David ‘The Terminator’ Tua and David ‘The Tuaman’ Tua. On Friday March 15, 1996 in Atlantic City, NJ, HBO Boxing televised the event known as Night of the Young Heavyweights. In the main event of the evening, undefeated contender Andrew Golota defeated Doc Nicholson by 8th round stoppage. Prior to that match-up, undefeated contender Shannon Briggs suffered his first defeat when he was stopped in round 3 by Darrol Wilson. And prior to that, in the first televised fight on the broadcast, undefeated prospect David Tua stopped John Ruiz a mere 19 seconds into the opening round.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO