ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uxbridge, MA

Beth Connealy Wandyes '96 named Athletic Director at Uxbridge High School

bryantbulldogs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMITHFIELD, R.I. -- Bryant University Director of Athletics Bill Smith has announced that Senior Associate Athletic Director and Senior Women's Administrator Beth Connealy Wandyes '96 has accepted a position as the Athletic Director at Uxbridge High School. Wandyes is a 1996 graduate of Bryant and a member of the...

www.bryantbulldogs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNHI

Beverly, Peabody break records at track nationals

The cities of Beverly and Peabody are only six miles apart. Yet some amazing athletes from their high school track programs both set school records some 2,800 miles away from each other this weekend. Two national championship track meets were held on separate coasts: The Nike Outdoor Nationals at historic...
PEABODY, MA
theweektoday.com

Sterling Golf takes over at Little Harbor

The Sterling Golf Management Company officially took over the operation of the Little Harbor Golf Course on June 1. Jay Miller, the company’s director of golf course operations, has managed courses for decades — including the Hidden Valley Golf Club in California, which was named the 2011 National Golf Course Owners Association Course of the Year. He met with the town’s Golf Course Advisory Committee on June 15.
WAREHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uxbridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Uxbridge, MA
Sports
Uxbridge, MA
Education
westernmassnews.com

Fans gather to watch Thunderbirds face the Wolves in Game 1 of the Calder Cup

CFA North Atlantic Region All-Breed Cat Show comes to Springfield. Juneteenth Jubilee Committee hosts worship service, allowing reflection on holiday weekend. Juneteenth Jubilee Committee hosts worship service, allowing reflection on holiday weekend. Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jun. 19. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. This week, we're getting answers...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Sailor dies in Newport to Bermuda race

HAMILTON, Bermuda (WPRI) — The 52nd Newport Bermuda Race took a tragic turn on Sunday when a sailor died after going overboard. Race officials say Colin Golder of New Providence, New Jersey was captain of the yacht Morgan of Marietta, a 42-foot sloop. The incident happened during strong winds, approximately 325 miles from Bermuda. Racing […]
NEWPORT, RI
WWLP 22News

Carry on: Fitzpatrick’s caddie gets major breakthrough

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Billy Foster grabbed the flag on the 18th green, pulled it toward his face and gave it a kiss. Finally, that flag belongs to him. After four decades of caddying for some of the greatest in the game, Foster has his major title. Matt Fitzpatrick’s...
BROOKLINE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bryant University#Track And Field#Highschoolsports#Uxbridge High School#Smithfield#Senior Women#Bryant Athletics#Black And Gold#Swa
WCVB

Take a tour inside Ball Plant 3, where Titleist golf balls are Made in Massachusetts

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — At a Massachusetts factory, the No. 1 golf ball in the world rolls down the production line at a rate of 1 million per day. The 225,000-square-foot facility, known as Ball Plant 3, is operated by the Acushnet Company in New Bedford, maker of Titleist golf balls and gear. The business dates back to the 1930s when founder Phil Young missed a putt to win a match and decided to create a better ball.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Golf.com

‘That was brutal’: On Saturday, the U.S. Open finally got mean

BROOKLINE, Mass. — On a gray Saturday in Boston, Rory McIlroy stumbled his way to the 11th tee box at the U.S. Open looking much the same. Just hours earlier, McIlroy had entered the day at four under, one stroke off the lead. But then came the wind, the cold, and for McIlroy, the inevitable: three bogeys, including two consecutive to start his third round. He was back to one under, three strokes off the mark now held by Will Zalatoris and a suddenly charging Matthew Fitzpatrick.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy’s Winchester home hits the market

Less than a week after being hired as the head coach of the Las Vegas Knights, former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is getting ready to leave Boston behind. Cassidy, who was abruptly dumped from the B’s earlier this month, is listing the Winchester home he and his wife, Julie, bought in 2017 for $2 million, according to MLS data. The couple chose the home for their family after searching high and low for the perfect plot to add a backyard hockey rink to — a luxury that may be hard to recreate in the Sin City heat.
WINCHESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
reportertoday.com

Damian Marie Day, O. P. ordained a Roman Catholic Priest

Damian Marie Day, O. P., (Joseph Michael Day), son of Liz and Fred Day of Rehoboth and 2011 graduate of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, was ordained a Roman Catholic priest with the Dominican Order (Order of Preachers) on May 21, at The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. by Archbishop Augustine DiNoia, O. P.
REHOBOTH, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s Happening In Amherst?

Events Listing Beginning The Week Of June 17, 2022. After over a year hiatus, we are bringing back our events calendar – What’s Happening In Amherst?. With the shrinkage of public events during the pandemic, we discontinued posting our weekly community calendar and opted to run individual stories about select upcoming events. Now, with the coming of spring and the seeming attrition of the pandemic, we’ve seen the return of a full and diverse slate of local happenings in and around Amherst and our weekly dispatch is starting to be overwhelmed by stories about upcoming events. Moving forward, we intend to run a handful of stories/annoucements each week featuring a handful of upcoming events that might be of special interest or offer unique opportunities. We will list other events here, in the What’s Happening in Amherst? column which you’ll be able to find at the end of the “events section”. In this weekly column we’d like to offer a comprehensive weekly calendar of things to do around the Valley but we just don’t have the wherewithal to pull that off. So our events listing will be eclectic. But readers can count on finding an interesting list of things to do with an emphasis on the progressive.
AMHERST, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Parades, games and fireworks: Where to find 4th of July celebrations

BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
GRAFTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy