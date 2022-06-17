ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center Splash! Exhibit Modifies Hours

Austin, Texas
 4 days ago

Austin Parks and Recreation Department will implement a temporary modification to the public access hours of the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center Splash! Exhibit during the summer months. Effective on Wednesday, June 22, the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center Splash! Exhibit will be closed to public on Wednesday and Thursday of each week in addition to its usual closure each Monday.

The facility remain will be open to the public on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of each week. This adjustment of public access hours during the summer months will allow the Department to focus resources and staff time on scheduled summer programming. For more information about the facility, visit the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center page.

