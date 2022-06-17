ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation in epilepsy patients enhances cooperative behavior in the prisoner's dilemma task

By Carina R. Oehrn
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vagus nerve constitutes a key link between the autonomic and the central nervous system. Previous studies provide evidence for the impact of vagal activity on distinct cognitive processes including functions related to social cognition. Recent studies in animals and humans show that vagus nerve stimulation is associated with enhanced reward-seeking...

www.nature.com

