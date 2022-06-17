ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Regular Garbage and Bulky Trash Pick Up on Juneteenth Holiday

Miami, Florida
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XenVu_0gE2QgkO00

The City of Miami Department of Solid Waste will conduct its regularly-scheduled garbage and bulky trash services on Monday, June 20, 2022 - Juneteenth.

Residents who receive garbage and bulky trash services on Monday should place their items in front of their home the evening before collection day. All garbage and bulky trash items should be placed curbside on the public right of way five feet away from all objects.

The Mini Dump Facility, located on 1290 NW 20th St., is open to City of Miami residents Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proof of City of Miami residency is required.

For more information regarding City of Miami Department of Solid Waste services, please call 311, or visit www.miamizerowaste.com.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewPelican

Juneteenth event a time to celebrate and reflect

Pompano Beach – Juneteenth has only been an official national holiday since last year, but many residents take pride in the fact that it has been an annual celebration here for 21 years. Signed into law by President Joe Biden, Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day Union soldiers...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Tears of joy’ as hundreds attend Juneteenth celebration in Boynton Beach

A celebration of Black freedom, independence and joy was complete with musical and dance performances, food, clothing and jewelry vendors, inspirational speeches, children’s activities, history lessons and more. The city of Boynton Beach hosted its third annual Juneteenth event Sunday afternoon at Sara Sims Park, with an estimated 300 people in attendance. To organizers, it was a surprisingly ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

City of Miami Gardens Hosts Juneteenth Park-In and Party Celebration

City of Miami Gardens hosted the second annual Juneteenth Park-In and Party celebration Sunday. The festival welcomed hundreds at Calder Casino on 21001 Northwest 27th Avenue. Miami Gardens was recognized as hosting one of the top Juneteenth Celebrations in the country last year by Essence Magazine, according to a city of Miami Gardens news release.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Thousands gathered at Calder Casino for Miami Gardens' second annual Juneteenth celebration.

MIAMI - Live performances and fireworks marked a celebration decades in the making. "I came out here to celebrate Juneteenth," said Keith Feemster who was among thousands who gathered at Calder Casino for Miami Gardens' second annual Juneteenth drive-in celebration. "Miami Gardens is one of the largest black cities in Miami-Dade County, so it was only right for me to come out and support my colleagues here as we celebrate freedom," said Commissioner Daniel Jean, from the neighboring city of North Miami Beach. "I'm having a fabulous time, it's great," added event attendee Nicole Preston. The event was...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
Miami, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
Click10.com

More than 8,000 jobs up for grabs at South Florida job fair

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Mega Job Fair is being held this week in Broward County and there are more than 8,000 jobs available from 100 different employers. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at FLA Live Arena at One Panther Parkway in Sunrise.
SUNRISE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth
NBC Miami

Brightline Cuts Fares to Help Save Gas Money in South Florida

With the gas prices increasing significantly, South Florida's public transportation takes this as an opportunity to bring people onboard. Brightline, which offers high-speed train services from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, is reducing its prices as part of Thursday’s National Dump the Pump Day. This annual...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
bocaratonobserver.com

So Many Rolls, Such Little Time

Sushi lovers listen up — International Sushi Day is Saturday, June 18! It’s the perfect excuse to eat as much sushi as your heart desires. Here are some South Florida spots that are worth a visit. Casa Sensei. This Fort Lauderdale waterfront restaurant combines Pan-Asian flavors with the...
newsfromthestates.com

East Tennesseans accused of fraud in Paycheck Protection loans

An East Tennessee woman who was already on probation in a federal fraud case is now accused of duping the Small Business Administration into awarding her a Paycheck Protection Program loan for a fake business and using the money to get plastic surgery in Florida and spend a week recovering at the Trump International Beach Resort, court records show.
AVENTURA, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Beach building suffers partial roof collapse

MIAMI – Some Miami Beach residents are looking for a new place to stay Wednesday night after their building suffered a partial roof collapse.Locked out of her South Beach building, Laura Lorenzo is freeing up some of her emotions."I want to kill something, someone, yes," said a frustrated Lorenzo.Lorenzo was the last tenant to leave the 4-story, 54-unit AnNell. She was given only a few hours to grab all her belongings and go.This is just the latest of at least 10 buildings in South Florida forced to shut down since the Surfside building collapse. A partial ceiling collapse in at...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
fox29.com

Florida man helped distribute $230 million of tampered HIV medicine to patients

MIAMI - Lazaro Hernandez, 51, from Miami, Florida was arrested for allegedly distributing $230 million worth of tampered HIV drugs that were given to patients unknowingly across the country. According to the court indictment, Hernandez was part of a scheme that defrauded the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy