Regular Garbage and Bulky Trash Pick Up on Juneteenth Holiday

The City of Miami Department of Solid Waste will conduct its regularly-scheduled garbage and bulky trash services on Monday, June 20, 2022 - Juneteenth.

Residents who receive garbage and bulky trash services on Monday should place their items in front of their home the evening before collection day. All garbage and bulky trash items should be placed curbside on the public right of way five feet away from all objects.

The Mini Dump Facility, located on 1290 NW 20th St., is open to City of Miami residents Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proof of City of Miami residency is required.

For more information regarding City of Miami Department of Solid Waste services, please call 311, or visit www.miamizerowaste.com.