ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

U.S. Steel Stock Surges After Group Forecasts Record Q2 Profits

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kb1ev_0gE2QPgv00

U.S. Steel Corp. (X) - Get United States Steel Corporation Report shares jumped higher Friday after the group said it's likely to post record second quarter earnings thanks in part to solid steel demand and higher shipping volumes.

U.S. Steel said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in June were forecast in the region of $3.83 to $3.88 per share, a 14.5% increase from last year's levels that would deliver a bottom line of around $1.6 billion, well ahead of Street forecasts.

Flat-rolled segment earnings are likely to be "meaningfully higher" than last year, with around a third of its annual 9 million to 9.5 million tones of shipments linked to fixed contract steel prices. The group's mini mill and Big River segments, which have been hit by falling steel prices, will likely deliver earnings that a flat to the first quarter, the company indicated.

“We expect to continue delivering record performance in the second quarter, with each business segment meaningfully contributing to profitability,” said CEO David Burritt. “Our broad end market exposure keeps our business resilient with demand across a diverse customer base, including the resurging energy market."

"Our focus on strategic end markets and the continued realization of significantly increased fixed price contracts is again expected to generate another quarter of record performance,” he added.

"Our balance sheet remains strong with an overfunded pension plan and no significant debt maturities until 2029," Burritt said. "Our strategic projects are pre-funded, with a current cash position approaching $3 billion, and we accelerated our stock buybacks in the second quarter."

  • Stock Market Today - 6/17: Dow Higher Amid Worst Week In 2 Years; Biden Says Recession Not 'Inevitable'

U.S. Steel shares were marked 4.14% higher in early Friday trading to change hands at $20.40 each, a move that would trim the stock's year-to-date decline to around $14%.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo indicated earlier this month the President Joe Biden is likely to keep existing tariffs on China-made steel in place, even as he considers removing other tariffs as part of his effort to slow the fastest inflation in forty years.

That said, prices for American-made hot-rolled coil are down sharply from their early April peak of $1,500 per ton -- and trending towards $1,000 per tone -- amid rising output capacity and the prospect of near-term U.S. recession.

"Better results vs. our model were likely driven by Flat Rolled and Big River Steel, each on volumes, responding to the post RUW panic-driven hedge buying, which has now aggressively ceased, as have pricing dynamics in U.S. and European HRC," said KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Philip Gibbs of the U.S Steel update.

"Tubular is expected to increase sequentially, directionally consistent with our view, with pricing continuing to elevate on domestic restocking ahead of more drilling activity," he added.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Bitcoin Rebounds After Falling Below $18,000

Bitcoin seems to be taking a welcome break for millions of investors. The most popular cryptocurrency, has regained some life: the price was at $19,735.89, up 4.4% in the past hour as of this writing, according to data firm CoinGecko. Bitcoin had fallen on June 18 to $17,677.43 before recovering...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Gibbs
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gina Raimondo
TheStreet

Luna Crash: Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Seeks a Savior

The cryptocurrency crash for several weeks continues to claim victims. In addition to retail investors who have lost their savings, institutional investors are also in disarray and more particularly the firms which have funded a large number of crypto projects. This is the case of Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Adobe Stock Slides As Muted Cloud Sales Forecast Offsets Q2 Earnings Beat

Adobe (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report shares slumped lower in pre-market trading after the world's third-largest cloud software group forecast weaker-than-expected near-term revenues thanks in part to headwinds linked to the strength of the U.S. dollar and the global economic uncertainty. Adobe posted record revenues of $4.39 billion for...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Steel#Solid Steel#U S Steel Stock Surges#U S Steel Corp
TheStreet

Homebuilders Downgraded at Wells Fargo on Weak Housing Reports

Soaring mortgage rates are slamming the housing market. For example, pending home sales dropped 3.9% in April from March, the sixth straight monthly decline, according to the National Association of Realtors. "Pending contracts are telling, as they better reflect the timelier impact from higher mortgage rates than do closings," Lawrence...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

How to Prepare For the Rest of 2022

The combined effects of higher interest rates, inflation and a slowdown in the economy will result in the markets being weaker during the second of 2022, investment managers are warning. Geopolitical issues such as Russia's war on Ukraine, the lockdowns in China due to covid and monetary tightening by central...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Tech Stocks: Expect More Volatility in 2022

Tech stocks were battered during the first half of the year, but they could be facing more pain in the second half of the year as the economy faces a slowdown, experts said. The Nasdaq Composite has seen losses that are over a third of its value compared to its all-time peak last November. Even in June, the losses have added up to be 9.9%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Crypto Suffers Another Blow: Babel Finance Freezes Withdrawals

Crypto financial services company Babel Finance said it was temporarily suspending withdrawals and redemptions in the latest blow to the cryptocurrency sector. The Hong Kong-based company said in a June 17 statement posted on its website that "recently, the crypto market has seen major fluctuations, and some institutions in the industry have experienced conductive risk events."
MARKETS
TheStreet

What Are Bond Ratings? What Do They Measure?

A bond is a loan made from an investor to a corporation or a government entity. In return for their investment, the bondholder expects to be repaid their principal, or original investment amount, along with interest, which is known as the coupon. The longer the investment period or the riskier the company they are lending money to, the greater the amount of interest the bondholder will receive.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Stocks Surge, Week Ahead, Gas Tax Holiday, Twitter And Bitcoin - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, June 21:. 1. -- Stock Futures Surge As Bond Yields Ease, Dollar Retreats. U.S. equity futures rebounded firmly Tuesday, following on from the worst week on Wall Street in more than two years, as investors eased back into risk markets despite persistent concerns over growth and inflation and fears of a near-term recession.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Morningstar: Lululemon, Other Fallen Stocks Still Overvalued

With the S&P 500 dropping 23% year to date, it’s tempting to look for buying opportunities in the market. But be careful. Even after substantial declines, some stocks are still overvalued. Morningstar lists four examples of that. These are “four stocks to avoid,” wrote Susan Dziubinski, director of content...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Stocks?

Warren Buffett often talks about how the secret to getting rich simply requires patience. You buy good companies and hold them for a long time. "Get rich slowly," however, has never been a philosophy many American investors embrace. That seems to have gotten worse over the past few years, with easy access to free trades gamifying the stock market.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Bitcoin Climbs Above Critical Level Following Weekend Slide

The summer is officially underway and investors are hoping the crypto winter may be coming to an end. Bitcoin was off nearly 1% to $21,252.05 at last check on June 21, according to CoinGecko, but the world's most popular cryptocurrency was up 6.1% in the past 24 hours. That was...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Signature Bank Among Wells Fargo's Top Midcap-Bank Picks

Bank stocks have tumbled this year, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank stock Index sliding 25%. But “banks in general, and midcap banks specifically, are in much better fundamental positions than you would assume from the stock prices,” Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a commentary. “First, higher rates don't...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Mortgage Rates Nearing 6%, Highest Since 2008, Amid Cooling Housing Market

U.S. mortgage rates rose to the highest levels nearly fourteen years last week, an industry lobby group said Wednesday,. The Mortgage Bankers Association said 30-year fixed rates for conforming loan balances of less than $647,200 rose 33 basis point to 5.98% for the week ending on June 17, a move that takes that headline rate to the highest level since the nation's housing bubble burst in November of 2008.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
86K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy