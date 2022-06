Barrington, RI: Sen. Cynthia A. Coyne announced today that she will not be seeking a fifth term in the Rhode Island State Senate. “I have decided that the time is right to retire from the Senate, but I am not retiring from public service,” she said. “I will continue to be very active and engaged in the community, as I always have been, and look forward to the next chapter in this journey.”

