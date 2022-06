By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer BOSTON - June is often looked at as one of our "better" weather months here in New England. This, of course, is very subjective. Last year at this time, Boston had already hit 90 degrees five times in June and seven times overall (twice in May). Fast forward to this year and Boston is still waiting on its first 90 degree day. Not to mention, we haven't had many real muggy or humid days yet either. This June has felt a lot like June 2020. We didn't...

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO