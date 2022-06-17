The Haunting of Night Vale... and NJPAC

(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Music Mountain Theatre is currently presenting La Cage Aux Folles across a three-weekend run. It opened on June 17th and runs through July 3rd. Photographer John Posada was there one night to take photos. La Cage Aux Folles is based on the hit French farce that also inspired Hollywood’s The Birdcage, the musical features the humor of Harvey Fierstein and a musical score by Jerry Herman. The show was the winner of six Tony Awards in 1984, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, and also a two-time winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Songs include “The Best of Times,” “Song in the Sand” and “I Am What I Am.”

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO