ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Yankees Sweep Series With Rays, Win 2-1 on Anthony Rizzo's Walk-Off Home Run

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — It may have been a full year since the Tampa Bay Rays had been swept in a series of three games or more, but the issues behind the sweep that came Thursday night when the New York Yankees beat them 2-1 are very fresh. And...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees’ best free agent signing is providing insane value

The New York Yankees didn’t make any significant splashes in free agency this past off-season, rather depending on some familiar faces. General manager Brian Cashman has looked to the trade market as a supplement for positions rather than signing big-money players, especially with Aaron Judge’s monster deal waiting in the wings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Maybe the Braves don’t need to trade for a second baseman

When Ozzie Albies immediately went to the ground following an awkward swing a few days ago, it caused a lot of concern in Braves Country. Of course, the big question was Ozzie’s well-being; while his fractured foot is most likely not season-ending, it’s still not a quick recovery. So another obvious question emerged: since Ozzie will be sidelined for anywhere between eight weeks and a few months, who’s going to replace him? While this hasn’t been Albies’ greatest season at the plate, his quickness and sure-handed fielding make him one of the best defensive infielders in the game. Filling his (literally tiny but metaphorically gigantic) shoes is no easy task.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Andrew McCutchen reveals why he chose to play for Brewers

Andrew McCutchen chose to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers prior to the start of the 2022 season. The former National League MVP joined the club for a modest one-year, $8.5 million contract. Earlier Friday on the Flippin’ Bats Podcast with Ben Verlander, McCutchen revealed why he chose the Milwaukee Brewers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Bronx, NY
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Bronx, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Braves top prospect mashes back-to-back grand slams

Some baseball players go their entire career without hitting a grand slam. It’s one of the greatest feelings of a player’s life. Well, what about two in one game!?. Vaughn Grissom, the Braves sixth-ranked prospect, mashed a pair of grand slams in back-to-back innings while adding a double and a single, scoring five times in High-A Rome’s 22-1 throttling of Asheville.
ATLANTA, GA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Renegades erupt for 22 runs as Pereira drives in 7

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 6-7 vs. Rochester Red Wings. SS José Peraza 1-5, 2B, K — after sudden two-run rally with two outs in ninth, flew out with tying and winning runs on to end the game, womp womp. Ken Waldichuk 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R (4...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Jalen Beeks
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Shawn Armstrong
Yardbarker

Yankees sign reserve infielder to minor league contract

The New York Yankees’ dominance doesn’t mean the general manager Brian Cashman needs to stop finding quality reserve players who can mitigate fatigue down the road. Every now and then, Cashman finds a gem that can serve a specific purpose. On Saturday, the Bombers signed infielder Chris Owings to a minor league deal, according to Conor Foley of the Scranton Times-Tribune.
MLB
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos says Braves will look to add left-handed bat ahead of the trade deadline

At the moment, it’s difficult to find an area where the Braves must improve, but that’s easy to say when your winners of 14 straight. The best teams don’t settle; Alex Anthopoulos proved that this offseason, and he will look to do it again ahead of the trade deadline. On MLB Network Radio, the Braves general manager said he will look to add a left-handed bat before the trade deadline.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Anthony Rizzo delivers inspiring speech, AL East becoming a one-team race

Winning a World Series requires every single player to step up and make a big play at some point in the season. The New York Yankees are no exemption to that requirement, as first baseman Anthony Rizzo stated after Thursday’s walk-off win in the bottom of the 9th inning to complete a series sweep against the Tampa Bay Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Justin Verlander said the Blue Jays were one of the leaders to sign him last off-season

Fresh off of getting tagged for 10 runs by the Baltimore Orioles, ESPN dropped a nugget involving Justin Verlander and the Toronto Blue Jays. Verlander spoke to Jeff Passan about the excellent season he’s been having at the age of 39 coming off of Tommy John surgery and what his off-season free agency looked like. Verlander said that sticking around with the Houston Astros was at the top of his list but the Blue Jays were right in the mix…
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The American League#Rbi
Yardbarker

Domingo German’s impact upon return, Aaron Judge’s position change

The New York Yankees have dealt with some adversity over the past few weeks in the injury category but have been unstoppable nonetheless. Despite having bullpen issues and relying on younger arms to supplement deficiencies, the Yankees have been destroying every opponent in their path. It’s crazy to think that reinforcements are on the way to help. That should be a scary reality for the rest of Major League Baseball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Fans React To Guardians Win Over Dodgers

Two errors along the way. But the Guardians did it. The club waltzed into Los Angeles and hung tough with one of the best sides in the National League. With the 2-1 win over the Dodgers, Cleveland is now just one, single, measly game out of first in the AL Central.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy