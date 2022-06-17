ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Is the Steelers offense better or worse than last season?

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
As it stands right now, no team has spent less on its offense this offseason than the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team only has just over $65 million invested in their offense as opposed to more than $117 million on the defense.

That is not to say the Steelers did nothing on the offensive side of the football this offseason. The team added two starting interior offensive linemen to help bolster the run game, drafted two speedy wide receivers and added a pair of quarterbacks to try to replace Ben Roethlisberger.

But in the big picture, is the offense better? Can this offense compete with the top offenses of the AFC? Last season the answer was no, even with Rothlisberger on the team so is there any way to say this team is better now unless you assume the quarterback position is planning to play well above and beyond expectations?

Case your vote and tell us if you think the offense that ranked No. 21 in points and No. 23 in yards in 2021 will be better in 2022.

IN THIS ARTICLE
