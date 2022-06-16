ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Walgreens Launches Clinical Trial Business to Address Industrywide Access and Diversity Challenges and Redefine Patient Experience

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Clinical trials offering combines Walgreens established pharmacy presence and nationwide footprint with enterprise-wide health solutions and a legacy of delivering meaningful real-world evidence. Walgreens today announced the launch of its clinical trial business to redefine the patient experience and increase access and retention in sponsor-led drug development research. Walgreens...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Using network analysis to model the effects of the SARS Cov2 pandemic on acute patient care within a healthcare system

Consolidation of healthcare in the US has resulted in integrated organizations, encompassing large geographic areas, with varying services and complex patient flows. Profound changes in patient volumes and behavior have occurred during the SARS Cov2 pandemic, but understanding these across organizations is challenging. Network analysis provides a novel approach to address this. We retrospectively evaluated hospital-based encounters with an index emergency department visit in a healthcare system comprising 18 hospitals, using patient transfer as a marker of unmet clinical need. We developed quantitative models of transfers using network analysis incorporating the level of care provided (ward, progressive care, intensive care) during pre-pandemic (May 25, 2018 to March 16, 2020) and mid-pandemic (March 17, 2020 to March 8, 2021) time periods. 829,455 encounters were evaluated. The system functioned as a non-small-world, non-scale-free, dissociative network. Our models reflected transfer destination diversification and variations in volume between the two time points "“ results of intentional efforts during the pandemic. Known hub-spoke architecture correlated with quantitative analysis. Applying network analysis in an integrated US healthcare organization demonstrates changing patterns of care and the emergence of bottlenecks in response to the SARS Cov2 pandemic, consistent with clinical experience, providing a degree of face validity. The modelling of multiple influences can identify susceptibility to stress and opportunities to strengthen the system where patient movement is common and voluminous. The technique provides a mechanism to analyze the effects of intentional and contextual changes on system behavior.
HEALTH SERVICES
Axios

Walgreens gets into the clinical trials business

Walgreens is getting into the clinical trial business, with the pharmacy giant saying Thursday it wants to change the patient experience and improve retention in sponsor-led drug research. Why it matters: The chain's latest expansion into the health care delivery business is aimed at addressing the ongoing problem of low...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Clinical Pharmacy#Clinical Trials#Hispanic
Benzinga

MNOV: Positive Results for MN-166 (Ibudilast) in Patients at Risk of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome…

Positive Results for MN-166 (Ibudilast) in COVID-19 Patients at Risk for ARDS. On June 8, 2022, MediciNova, Inc. MNOV announced positive topline results for the Phase 2 clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at risk for developing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). A total of 34 subjects were randomized 1:1 to receive either MN-166 or placebo for a total of seven days. Study subjects also received standard of care, including anticoagulation therapy, with inclusion criteria including:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

CLSN: OVATION 2 Study 85% Enrolled…

Celsion Corporation CLSN is currently conducting the Phase 1/2 OVATION 2 study of GEN-1 (the company's lead immunotherapy development product) in advanced stage (Stage III/IV) ovarian cancer. The company recently announced that the trial is 85% enrolled, with a maximum of 130 patients being enrolled if time allows. The company has indicated that enrollment will conclude by the end of August 2022. The primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) will be reported after 80 PFS events occur, or 16 months median time on study, whichever comes first. We anticipate topline data in the third quarter of 2023.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Benzinga

Addex Stops Parkinson's-Associated Dyskinesia Trial - Read Here Why

Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN has terminated the Phase 2b/3 study of dipraglurant for dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease (PD-LID) due to the slow recruitment of patients. Data readout from the trial was expected in 1H of 2023. The company attributes this to the consequences of COVID-19-related patient concerns about participation...
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Lack of Internet, Web Accessibility Harm Employment for Disabled

People with disabilities less likely to have internet, DOL report finds. Poverty, web accessibility contribute to employment disparity. Disparities in access to the internet and accessible websites is driving a gap in employment rates for people with disabilities, even as the prevalence of remote working opportunities has opened the door for them.
INTERNET
Benzinga

Are Luxury Cannabis Accessories Worth Their High Price?

This article was originally published on AskGrowers and appears here with permission. Until recently, cannabis culture has often been thought of as somewhat of a taboo subject. But despite a seedy history, today, the market value of the US cannabis industry is estimated at around $61 billion. At the same...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Marc Lore’s food delivery startup Wonder raises $350M at a $3.5B valuation

The startup partners with popular chefs to create exclusive menus and bring their recipes to mobile restaurants. Users can then order dishes from these mobile restaurants to their doorsteps. According to Wonder’s website, your order is cooked and plated “just steps away from your door, then served as soon as it’s ready.”
RECIPES
Benzinga

Non-Marijuana Plants That Contain Cannabinoids

This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. Apart from the endocannabinoids our body produces naturally to regulate and balance many processes such as immune response, communication between cells, appetite, and metabolism there is another type known as phytocannabinoids which are the cannabinoids produced by plants. These phytocannabinoids were believed to be produced only by cannabis plants but recent research has discovered that other plants also produce cannabinoids, in this article you'll read about the naturally occurring vegetation that produces them.
AMAZON
Benzinga

Meta Sued For Allegedly Sharing Medical Data In Secret: Report

Meta Platforms Inc META is facing a lawsuit that says people’s medical data is being secretly shared with Facebook when patients access their healthcare providers’ web portals, reports Bloomberg. According to the report, the Pixel tracking tool, which Facebook uses, shares patient communications and other information without their...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy