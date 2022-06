After showing off its future intentions for CarPlay at WWDC 2022, Apple is hiring an engineer in China who could help local car producers adopt the new in-car experience. During WWDC, Apple introduced an all-new CarPlay experience that it will start bringing out to vehicles in late 2023. The vision entails bringing CarPlay to more than just one infotainment screen, with deeper integration in the car's dashboard requiring more effort from car manufacturers.

