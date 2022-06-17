Indianapolis man arrested in fatal I-65 crash

Exponent File Photo

An Indianapolis man was arrested on preliminary charges of reckless driving and driving while suspended resulting in death after his involvement in a fatal crash Thursday afternoon on Indiana 65.

A 2006 Ford Freestyle driven by Melege Joseph, 49, from Indianapolis, was traveling southbound on I-65 in the left lane, according to Indiana State Police. The left lane ended as three lanes merged into two lanes, and the Ford continued onto the left shoulder. The Ford then lost control, crossed both southbound lanes, went off the west side of the road, and rolled over just south of the 168-mile marker.

A passenger in the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deceased will be released later.

Joseph and two other passengers were taken to a Lafayette area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers discovered Joseph’s driver’s license was suspended, according to a news release. After being released from the hospital, Joseph was taken into custody and taken to Tippecanoe County Jail.

He is in the jail as of Friday morning on $5,000 bond.