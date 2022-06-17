ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Baseball history unpacked, June 17

fanrecap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

MLB Insider: New York Mets Unlikely to Trade for This All-Star Catcher

The New York Mets are destined to add at the trade deadline this summer. But one name that is seemingly an ideal fit in Queens might be an unrealistic target due to the cost. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are unlikely to give up the prospects it would take to land Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras ahead of the August 2 deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Red Sox make trade with Phillies, acquire RHP James Norwood

The Boston Red Sox have added another arm to their pitching staff. They acquired right-hander James Norwood from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations, both teams announced Saturday. Norwood is a 28-year-old who made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2019. He tallied a 8.30 ERA,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS LA

Dodgers unveil Sandy Koufax state at Dodger Stadium in centerfield plaza

After a two-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Dodgers finally unveiled a statue dedicated to Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax, located at the Centerfield Plaza at Dodger Stadium.   Koufax, who was arguably the greatest pitcher of his generation during his 12-year career with the Dodgers (four in Brooklyn, eight in Los Angeles), joins Jackie Robinson as the only other former Dodger player to have a statue built in his honor at Dodger Stadium. "Sixty-seven years ago, Jackie Robinson became my teammate and friend. At that time, sharing this space with him would have been absolutely unimaginable, and today...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, IL
City
Buffalo, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
FanSided

Red Sox honor Albert Pujols with all-time classy gesture at Fenway

Just days after Manny Machado of the Padres suggested teams weren’t doing right by Cardinals legend Albert Pujols on his farewell tour, the Red Sox took things up a notch. David Ortiz made a surprise appearance. Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Michael Wacha all gave Pujols a hug. And the Red Sox provided him with the No. 5 from the Green Monster itself.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Montgomery Ward
Person
Pud Galvin
Person
Lee Richmond
Person
Jim Bunning

Comments / 0

Community Policy