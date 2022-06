The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be in no danger of missing out on the playoffs this year, despite the recent injury to stud outfielder Mookie Betts. They currently hold only a 1/2 game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West, but with the expanded playoffs this year, it would be a stunner if Los Angeles missed the postseason all together this fall for the first time since 2012.

