Skip Bayless could see Odell Beckham joining Bengals

Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cincinnati Bengals wasn’t on anyone’s radar by any stretch of the imagination.

That is, until Beckham commented on one of Joe Burrow’s Instagram posts.

Then, it was safe to at least raise an eyebrow at the situation given the LSU connection and other factors, like the fact Beckham’s still a free agent in the wake of his injury suffered during the Super Bowl.

Now Skip Bayless has talked about the idea on “Undisputed” too. And while his co-host doesn’t see it happening, Bayless wonders if that LSU connection and the Rams dragging their feet on a deal might just push Beckham to go somewhere else.

“The one. What does that mean to you? It means that’s the guy….he’s got next. He’s the next Brady,” Bayless said. “The opportunity to play with that kid on the rise…This kid on the rise, with Ja’Marr Chase on the other side, is pretty special.”

The expected points, like Beckham likely not being available until the winter, make the rounds during the debate. But one point is pretty interesting — if Beckham isn’t happy the Rams aren’t committing to bringing him back, does he turn his attention elsewhere? And that elsewhere, given the LSU history, could be Cincinnati.