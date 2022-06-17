ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Skip Bayless could see Odell Beckham joining Bengals

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGTbB_0gE1sLC400

Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cincinnati Bengals wasn’t on anyone’s radar by any stretch of the imagination.

That is, until Beckham commented on one of Joe Burrow’s Instagram posts.

Then, it was safe to at least raise an eyebrow at the situation given the LSU connection and other factors, like the fact Beckham’s still a free agent in the wake of his injury suffered during the Super Bowl.

Now Skip Bayless has talked about the idea on “Undisputed” too. And while his co-host doesn’t see it happening, Bayless wonders if that LSU connection and the Rams dragging their feet on a deal might just push Beckham to go somewhere else.

“The one. What does that mean to you? It means that’s the guy….he’s got next. He’s the next Brady,” Bayless said. “The opportunity to play with that kid on the rise…This kid on the rise, with Ja’Marr Chase on the other side, is pretty special.”

The expected points, like Beckham likely not being available until the winter, make the rounds during the debate. But one point is pretty interesting — if Beckham isn’t happy the Rams aren’t committing to bringing him back, does he turn his attention elsewhere? And that elsewhere, given the LSU history, could be Cincinnati.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Four-star linebacker includes Buckeyes in top-six list

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Chad Johnson Names Best Wide Receiver In The NFL

Who's the best wide receiver in the National Football League?. According to former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, the choice is easy. Johnson, who starred for the Cincinnati Bengals, made his pick on social media. It's Davante Adams. Adams was phenomenal during his time with the Green Bay Packers. But...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to Jeff Fisher’s USFL finish

It was a tough first season for Jeff Fisher and the Michigan Panthers. Despite having the first pick in the 2022 USFL Draft, which they used on quarterback Shea Patterson, the team finished 2-8 on the year. Thanks to a late rule change, they will actually get the first pick...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit ‘very nervous’ about Clemson’s QB situation

Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: 2023 five-star wideout in maize and blue on official visit

If Michigan football wants to keep up with its rival to the south, it’s going to have to continue to bring in some big names, particularly five-star talent. Ohio State made headlines the past two days as it got verbal commitments from two five-star wide receivers — Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss. But the Wolverines have been solid recruiting talented wideouts, and are looking to make a similar impact in the 2023 cycle.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham Injury News

Odell Beckham Jr. played such a pivotal role in the Los Angeles Rams' championship run last season. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL in the process. Despite how well Beckham played, he remains a free agent at this time. To make matters worse, the latest update on his status isn't exactly going to help his cause.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skip Bayless
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Chase#Lsu
The Spun

Look: Major Recruiting Prediction Made For Ohio State Football

The Ohio State Buckeyes have consistently been the Big Ten's top recruiting program for years now. The latest prediction on one top recruit could see them retain that title for another year. On Sunday, several of the experts at 247Sports predicted that 2023 five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss will commit...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Carnell Tate, 5-star WR, reveals finalists and commitment plans

Carnell Tate is just about ready to make his college decision. This weekend, the 5-star wide receiver revealed he will be committing on Monday afternoon. Tate will reveal his decision at 1 p.m. ET. After picking up scholarship offers from 37 programs, Tate is deciding between Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame and Tennessee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

Browns Could Reportedly Be Looking For Another Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns made a huge splash this offseason by acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, the star quarterback could miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension. If the Browns are without Watson for several games, they could start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. He signed a one-year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Ndamukong Suh Names 1 Team He Has Interest In

On Monday, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it clear that he plans on playing this upcoming season. "[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed Free Agent On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns added another linebacker to their depth chart just a month before training camp. On Tuesday, the Browns officially announced the signing of Dakota Allen. Allen, 26, is a former seventh round pick out of Texas Tech. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy