Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow says Jessie Bates is working hard away from team right now

By Chris Roling
 4 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals star safety Jessie Bates was one of two players who didn’t attend team workouts recently (the other being defensive end Trey Hendrickson).

But Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made it clear he wasn’t worried about certain guys who don’t attend voluntary stuff because he knows they’re keeping up with their training on their own.

Count Joe Burrow as in that camp when it comes to Jessie Bates, too. He had a press conference recently and touched on many subjects, including going to bat for Bates to get an extension with the team.

“We’re hoping that everything works out in his favor,” Burrow said. “I know that he’s working really hard right now in the weight room. He’s looking great. He’s going to be ready to go for whenever he gets here. Business is business. He’s gotta take care of what he’s gotta take care of. But I know when it’s time to show up, he’s going to be ready to go.”

As if on cue, Bates’ trainer shared a cut-up of him putting in that work, too:

There was never any doubt Bates would be working his tail off all summer as he gets ready to play on the franchise tag. More interesting is whether he’ll hold out into training camp.

The Bengals and Bates have until July 15 to do an extension or he’ll play the year on the tag. Notably, Burrow and Bates are about to go on a trip together, so we’ll see if that helps move the needle.

