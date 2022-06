The full construction of Sawmill Parkway is on the horizon after Delaware City Council on Monday approved preparations for the final phase of the project. As part of the meeting, council approved a resolution for City Manager Tom Homan to enter into a cooperative agreement with the Delaware County Transportation Improvement District (TID) for the construction of Phase G of Sawmill Parkway. Phase G represents the last remaining segment of the parkway to be constructed and spans 0.87 miles in length.

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO