14 details you probably missed on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' series

Jenny Han's " Summer I Turned Pretty " novel was adapted into a series on Amazon Prime .

The series plays multiple Taylor Swift songs and there's a nod to her on the volleyball board.

There are references from the book, like the stuffed animal from Conrad — and Han makes a cameo.

The bear is seen throughout the scenes set in Belly's room. Amazon Prime

In the book, the stuffed bear in Belly's room is from Conrad.

Belly has a polar-bear plushie in her room named Junior Mint. She and Jeremiah comment on the bear, and Conrad later pokes it while he's looking for Belly in her room, but no one mentions where it came from.

In the book, we learn that Conrad won the bear for Belly at the boardwalk when she was younger.

Belly's dress is shown before she wears it. Amazon Prime

The dress Belly wears to the tea can be seen during the shopping montage.

Belly tries on several dresses while shopping with Laurel and Susannah.

The dress Belly ends up wearing to the first debutante tea is one that Laurel picked out at the store, though Belly never tries the dress on during the shopping montage and isn't seen in it until arriving at the tea.

Summer Madison as Nicole on "The Summer I Turned Pretty." Amazon Studios

Conrad mentions that Steven and Belly left early the previous summer, which explains why Belly doesn't know any of the debutante girls.

While arguing at the bonfire, Conrad mentions that Steven and Belly left Cousins early the previous summer so that Steven could look at colleges.

This could be a reference to the book, where Steven is gone for most of the summer looking at schools with his father.

Mentioning that Belly was out of town before last year's debutante ball also explains why she doesn't know any of those girls until the bonfire.

It seems odd that Shayla would have a ready-to-go sponge. Amazon Prime

Shayla pulls out a makeup sponge that inexplicably already has makeup on it to cover Belly's bruise.

When Belly shows up to the debutante tea with a bruise on her face, Shayla offers to cover it.

She reaches into a bag and pulls out a makeup sponge that already has a dab of foundation on it and covers up the bruise in seconds.

There's no reason why Shayla had wet foundation already on the sponge, and it seems unrealistic that the bruise would be covered so quickly and easily.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" also features songs from Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. Peter taylor/Prime Video

There are multiple Taylor Swift songs played throughout the season.

The series' soundtrack includes Swfit's "Lover," "False God," "The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)," and "This Love (Taylor's Version)."

"This Love (Taylor's Version)" was not officially released until after appearing in the trailer for the show.

Conrad's job during the season is teaching Cleaveland about boats. Amazon Prime

Conrad's room has a boating award and other nautical details.

When Laurel originally introduces Conrad to Cleveland, she mentions that Conrad won last year's regatta, an event that's a series of boat races.

When Belly is in Conrad's room later on, there's a sailing award and framed pieces of rope demonstrating some of the knots Conrad has been teaching Cleveland.

There's also a shelf of books. Amazon Prime

The Fisher kitchen has a picture of Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the wall.

In the Fisher beach-house kitchen, there's a corkboard with a picture of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In that same section, there's a wooden fish and a letter-board sign telling people to clean up after themselves.

Belly seems to like the crying-laughing emojis. Amazon Prime

Belly's phone shows that she rarely texts Conrad, but does use a lot of unicorn Memojis.

When Belly texts Conrad the morning after they almost kissed, her phone shows barely any recent messages between the two.

While she's typing, viewers can also see her recently used Memojis and emoji list, which includes multiple unicorns and crying faces.

A lot of the paintings have beachy vibes. Amazon Prime

Susannah's paintings seem to be displayed around the house.

Though Susannah spends this summer painting the kids, there are already multiple finished paintings that seem to be made by her around the house.

There are two Susannah-style paintings in Belly's room, and one in the breakfast nook near the kitchen as well.

Conrad gives himself away. Amazon Prime

Conrad says something in the first episode that makes it clear he's lying about the almost kiss with Belly.

When Belly first confronts Conrad about drinking at the start of the summer, he says he always remembers what happens when he drinks.

After their almost kiss, Conrad at first tries to tell Belly that he doesn't remember it because he was drunk, but she already knows that wouldn't be true.

During the charity volleyball game, the score brackets show multiple team names. Amazon Prime

The volleyball team names show multiple pop-culture references and a nod to the book.

There's a Pink Ladies team that's referencing "Grease" and The Capulets, which is referencing Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet.""

Team Swiftie is on the board as well, which is the name for Taylor Swift fans and a likely reference to the use of Swift's music throughout the show.

Team Turducken is also on the board and it's a nod to the books . Jeremiah's first kiss was with Christi Turnduck whose nickname was "Turducken."

It seems odd that there would already be people liking photos on the new account. Amazon Prime

Taylor's "Team Jelly" insta somehow has likes on it immediately after she posted.

Taylor makes a "Team Jelly" instagram account to post pictures of Jeremiah and Belly together.

The pictures are all from the volleyball match, and Taylor seems to have posted them during the game.

Despite having presumably made the account and posted within the past few hours, there are somehow already likes on the photos.

The Judy Blume books are from the "Fudge" series. Amazon Prime

There are Judy Blume books on Belly's nightstand.

Belly has two Judy Blume books on the nightstand next to her bed.

They are both "Sheila the Great" books, and Belly's debutante-ball invitation can be seen under the pile.

Jenny Han usually makes cameos in her projects. Amazon Prime

Author Jenny Han makes a cameo at the tower of bubbly.

On the finale, the author of the books that inspired the show appears to grab a class of bubbly off of the tour at the deb ball.

Han typically makes cameos in her adaptations and can be seen in all of the "To All the Boys" movies, which were also inspired by her books.

