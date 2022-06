LGMG is launching four electric telescopic boom lifts in the overseas market. These models are: T65JE, T72JE, T85JE and T92JE. All of these models will be powered by lithium-ion batteries with high capacity, low noise, and zero emissions to meet environmental requirements. The electric boom lifts offer working heights from 71.5 ft. to 97.8 ft. with a working outreach of 54.5 ft., 55.8 ft., 73.2 ft. and 73.8 ft. respectively.

