DULUTH, Minn. – A popular restaurant in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District is planning to move to a different part of the neighborhood. Corktown Deli and Brews first opened in 2018 inside the Frost River Marketplace. After surviving and thriving during the pandemic, Co-owner Jeff Petcoff says the reason for the move is simple. They need more space. “We want one level of living; (currently our) walk-in coolers are downstairs. Our cooks are going up and down stairs. Kegs are going up and down stairs. So we’ve reached some real challenges.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO