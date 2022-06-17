ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Robert Klein Takes The Suffolk Stage

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntertaining audiences for more than 40 years, life-long New Yorker Robert Klein continues to have an acclaimed career in comedy, on Broadway, on television, and in film. On Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m. Robert Klein will perform at Riverhead’s Suffolk Theater. As the first comedian to ever...

27east.com

Lauer’s Strongheart Manor Fetches $41 Million

Former “Today” co-anchor Matt Lauer has sold his North Haven mansion Strongheart Manor and two guest houses for $40.9 million, according to The Real Estate Report Inc., three years after seeking nearly $45 million for the waterfront compound. The 12,000-square-foot main house was built in 1902 for silent...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

Saladino Announces Free Summer Concert Series At Local Parks

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board announce the return of “Music Under the Stars”— a free summer concert series— which kicks off on Wednesday, July 6 and features a wide variety of genres ranging from country to rock. All concerts begin at 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted below. For comfort, residents may bring blankets, chairs and coolers. Performances are subject to change and will be held weather permitting. Call 516-797-7925 or visit the town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com for additional information.
OYSTER BAY, NY
PDQ Opens in Westbury

PDQ is the fresh chicken joint with dozens of locations up and down the East Coast from Florida, where it first launched in Tampa, to New York, where its first location in the state opened in Farmingdale two years ago. Now, PDQ has opened a second location on Long Island in Westbury.
WESTBURY, NY
27east.com

A Trip Back In Time With Silly Lilly

Silly Lily Fishing Station in East Moriches harks back to another era, just the way owners Jay Scott and Steven Chiros want to keep it. Adelaide Avenue dead ends at... more. Summer on the East End is the perfect time to connect with the outdoors, spending ... 10 Jun 2022 by Julia Heming.
EAST MORICHES, NY
27east.com

Bridgehampton Class Of 2022 Graduates

Bridgehampton High School graduated 12 students at its 111th commencement on Saturday, June18. DANA SHAW PHOTOS. Charles Myrick of Bridgehampton died on June 17 in Southampton. He was 81. A viewing will take place Thursday, June 23, from 7-9 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Southampton. Funeral service to be held Friday, June 24, at noon at the church. Interment to follow at Southampton Cemetery. Arrangements by Brockett Funeral Home of Southampton. A full obituary will appear in a future edition. by Staff Writer.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Westhampton’s Daniel Is Repeat Winner At Shelter Island 10K

Jordan Daniel appears to be getting better with age. The 27-year-old runner, a 2013 graduate of Westhampton Beach High School, won his second consecutive Shelter Island 10K on Saturday, besting... more. Sports has always been life for Kathy Masterson. She was a standout three-sport athlete at ... by Cailin Riley.
WESTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Westhampton Garden Club Tour Returns July 8

The Westhampton Garden Club’s House & Garden Tour returns on Friday, July 8, after four years off. The 2022 tour will include seven stops spread throughout Quogue, Remsenburg and Westhampton Beach. “It is primarily focused on the gardens this year,” Westhampton Garden Club President Melissa Morgan Nelson said last...
WESTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Inaugural Beacon Of Hope Race A Success In Montauk

Claudio Telles knew better than most the significance of what he was running toward at the finish line of the inaugural Beacon of Hope 5K in Montauk on Saturday. On... more. Summer is upon us! Fireflies are shooting off, endangered piping plovers are trying to earn ... by Larry Penny.
MONTAUK, NY
27east.com

Boat Runs Aground In Hampton Bays Surf

A 32-foot boat ran aground in the surf just west of Shinnecock Inlet on Saturday morning after experiencing mechanical failure. Only one person was aboard the Trojan flybridge cruiser when... more. Rooftop solar panels to reduce one’s carbon footprint have become more and more common on ... by Stephen J....
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
NBC New York

Girl Scouts Cookie Scam Sparks Uproar on Long Island

Police are investigating nearly a dozen cases of residents not getting the Girl Scouts cookies they ordered in at least seven Long Island communities this month, authorities say. So far, Suffolk County police say they've gotten 11 reports of cookie fraud from residents in Lake Ronkonkoma, Bohemia, Shirley, North Patchogue,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Southampton Town Board Set To Ban Smoking – Of Any Kind – At Parks And Beaches

Lighting — or blazing — up in public could get a smoker a $250 ticket in Southampton Town, thanks to an ordinance proposed by the Southampton Town Board at its... more. I’m not an activist, rabble-rouser or normally a complainer. I’m an older, retired American living on a fixed income trying to make ends meet — but every time I get them to meet, somebody moves the ends. What is happening to the America I know and love? Our children are being slaughtered in supposedly safe places, our schools (recently in Texas, by an 18-year-old unable to buy alcohol but able to purchase an assault rifle), friends out shopping, never come home; babies are hungry, needing formula; fuel prices for transportation and homes are soaring; food prices have doubled; and recently ... by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

