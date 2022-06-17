ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

Millsboro man faces murder charge in Baywood golf course death

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Millsboro man was charged June 16 with the stabbing death of a man found on the property of Baywood Greens golf course. Police found a dead man, Lewis Fetrow, 64, of Millsboro, on the golf course...

www.capegazette.com

WUSA9

Ocean City fight leaves three people stabbed, police say

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police in Ocean City are investigating after three people were stabbed late Monday night. Ocean City Police Department officers arrived on the scene of a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue just before midnight. A preliminary investigation found that officers...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WGAL

Three people stabbed in Ocean City, Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Three people were stabbed late Monday night near the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. The stabbing happened just off the boardwalk near Wicomico Street before midnight. Police said a fight led to the stabbings. The three people were taken to the hospital. There is no...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Dover PD looking for SUV in fatal hit and run

Dover Police are looking for the driver of an SUV who hit a bicyclist Saturday night, June 18, 2022, and left them for dead. Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the area of South Governors Avenue and West North Street and found a 71-year old man, who had been riding the bike, in the roadway with fatal injuries.
DOVER, DE
CBS Baltimore

Investigation Underway After Three People Stabbed In Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little before midnight on Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico St. and Atlantic Ave. for reports of a fight. When officers arrived they found three victims with stab wounds and provided emergency medical care, according to Ocean City Police. One victim was flown to Shock Trauma, a second was flown to Christiana Hospital, and a third was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital for further treatment, said police. The Ocean City Police Department is on the scene of a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Ave. This is an active investigation and we will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/aMUqooA0Wj — Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) June 21, 2022 Their conditions have not yet been released. The investigation is still ongoing and active.    
OCEAN CITY, MD
Delaware State
Millsboro, DE
Delaware Crime & Safety
Millsboro, DE
WMDT.com

Victim identified in fatal Milford crash

MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Milford. Police say 28-year-old Latre Bonville of Magnolia was killed in the crash early Friday morning. Around 5:31 a.m., a blue 2020 Mazda was traveling westbound on Wilkins Road, east of Elks Lodge Road....
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Milford Car Crash

MILFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a man killed in a Friday, June 17 car crash in Milford. Troopers identified the victim as Latre Bonville, 28, of Magnolia, Del. Police said that at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, a blue 2020 Mazda 6 was traveling westbound on...
MILFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Magnolia Man Killed In Milford Early Friday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 17, 2022, in the Milford area as Latre Bonville, 28, of Magnolia. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Milford area on...
MAGNOLIA, DE
WBOC

One Killed in Milford Shooting

MILFORD, Del.- One person is dead following a shooting late Friday night at an apartment complex in Milford. Milford Police say the shooting happened at the 100 block of Bright Way inside the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex shortly after 10 p.m. A 34-year-old man was found behind the residence with several gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and began lifesaving measures, but he later died.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Fatal collision in Ocean City, car strikes pedestrian

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of 47th Street and Coastal Highway northbound. OCPD has confirmed the pedestrian was struck and killed during this crash. Traffic northbound is currently...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

8 Injured in Two Car Crash in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Eight People were injured in a car accident late Friday night in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says the two car accident happened shortly before 11 p.m. at Rt. 24 and Warrington Rd. When crews arrived, they found four people in each car. The cars were heavily damaged. The Jaws of Life had to be used to get two people out of the car.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Multiple vehicle collision in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, De. – Delaware State Police are currently working a crash on John J Williams Highway and Warrington Road. At least two vehicles were involved in the accident. Delaware State Police: Troop 7 is currently handling the case. Multiple people were reported trapped inside the vehicles, EMS reporting...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
firststateupdate.com

Magnolia Man Killed In Milford Early Friday, 12-Year-Old Seriously Injured

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Milford area on Friday morning. On June 17, 2022, at approximately 5:31 a.m., a blue 2020 Mazda 6 was traveling westbound on Wilkins Road east of Elks Lodge Road. For unknown reasons, the Mazda failed to maintain travel in its lane and exited the south edge of the roadway police said Friday afternoon.
MILFORD, DE
CBS Baltimore

Funeral Arrangements Set For Maryland Deputy Killed In Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A funeral will be held on Tuesday for a Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot last week in the line of duty. The funeral service for Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury, the Maryland State Police said. There will be a public viewing at the church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hilliard, 42, was shot June 12 while trying to take a fugitive into custody who had been wanted on felony warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. He was rushed to a hospital, where...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD

