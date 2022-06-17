ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klay Thompson took the pettiest shot at Jaren Jackson Jr. after winning the NBA Finals and fans couldn't get enough of it

By Mike D. Sykes, II
 5 days ago
When you win the NBA Finals you can absolutely do what you want and say what you want about the rest of the league.

The Warriors took that to heart on Thursday after beating the Celtics in Game 6. Steph Curry — in the middle of the game — pointed to his ring finger and crowned himself a champion. He also pointed out how Kendrick Perkins and everyone else counted the Warriors out. Klay Thompson even busted out a “holy cannoli” for us which, honestly, I didn’t even know how to spell before he said it.

But, man. When the Warriors get into their petty bag? There is absolutely nobody better at it.

Specifically with Thompson, who totally called out Jaren Jackson Jr. for a tweet in the middle of the regular season. Not even from their playoff matchup.

Jackson tweeted the Warriors’ “strength in numbers” catchphrase after the Grizzlies beat the Warriors in March.

Thompson never forgot that. And when they won the title? He went OFF.

“Strength in numbers is alive and well. There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted ‘Strength in numbers’ after they beat us in the regular season, and it pissed me off so much. I can’t wait to retweet that thing. Freakin’ bum. I had to watch that. I’m like, ‘This freakin’ clown.’,”

Just incredibly petty stuff right there. I love it. Jaren Jackson Jr. probably woke up that morning saying “now why am I involved in this?” He has his tweet to thank for it.

Fans everywhere enjoyed this sort of pettiness from Thompson. It was really remarkable.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

