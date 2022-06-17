Scottie Scheffler hit an embarrassingly bad shot at the U.S. Open and golf fans had jokes

The second round of the U.S. Open is underway in Brookline and The Country Club, the legendary course that is hosting the event, is starting to really show its teeth on a warm and windy day just outside of Boston.

If you need proof of that than just check out this video below of Scottie Scheffler, who is the No. 1 player in the world, chunking a chip shot on a very tight lie just short of the fifth green.

This right here is something that we weekend hackers know all too well. Scheffler almost drove the green on the short par 4 and then he ruined that drive with this:

That’s basically me every Saturday morning.

Scheffler went on to make a bogey on that hole and is at +2 for the tournament at the time of this writing.

Twitter had jokes about that relatable shot.

