Draymond Green said all black outfit before NBA Finals victory was ‘for a funeral’

By Bryan Kalbrosky
 5 days ago
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green won his fourth NBA championship, and by now, he knows how this whole thing works.

When you win a title, you get to hoist the trophy. You get to thank your family for their support. You get to shake the commissioner’s hand (unless that person has COVID). But you also get to talk as much trash as you want, and no one can really say anything about it, because you’re a champion.

Well, if you’re giving a green light for Draymond to talk trash, he is going to take that liberty and run with it. That’s exactly what the NBA veteran did on Twitter the morning after the victory over Boston.

Green quote-tweeted a picture of his pregame outfit before Game 6.

He explained that he chose to wear that specific outfit because he was dressed to attend a funeral. Green, of course, was talking about a funeral for Boston’s season and failed championship run.

This is not the first time that a team wore all-black against the Celtics for that exact reason. The Washington Wizards, as our own Andrew Joseph pointed out, did the same thing against Boston in 2017.

(For The Win’s Prince Grimes wondered if perhaps Golden State’s Otto Porter, who played for the Wizards at the time, made the suggestion to Draymond?)

The Celtics then tried the same thing against the Wizards in the postseason that year, but they lost the game. Former Washington star John Wall ripped Boston for the choice, and teams have been reluctant to make that aesthetic decision again (or, at least, admit to it).

