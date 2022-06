TULSA, Okla. — Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Company, near 36th and Harvard, is closing after nearly 30 years of business. Since September 1992, we have had the honor to serve the Tulsa community. We are your “happy place” for birthdays, weddings, holidays, and so much more. The time has come to close this chapter and we want you to help us do that. On Monday June 13, we are starting our Retirement Sale - many of our gift items are 30% off. Come by the store, tell us your favorite stories, and get your favorite things! Keep an eye on this page and our email newsletters for more details in the coming weeks. We you, Tulsa!

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO