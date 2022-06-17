ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Open: Statistical Leaderboards

By PBR Alabama Staff
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Open was held on Wednesday, June 15th at Hoover High School in Hoover, AL. This event was an open event that consisted of prospects from the 2023 and 2026 classes. These players went through...

Birmingham Open: Vizual Edge Scoreboard

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Open was held on Wednesday, June 15th at Hoover High School in Hoover, AL. This event was an open event that consisted of prospects from the 2023 and 2026 classes. These players went through a pro-style workout and took batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion to record hitting metrics. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Wednesday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Open: Blast Motion Board

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Open was held on Wednesday, June 15th at Hoover High School in Hoover, AL. This event was an open event that consisted of prospects from the 2023 and 2026 classes. These players went through a pro-style workout and took batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion to record hitting metrics. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Wednesday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Burgess’ Big Day in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Garrett and Garrett Jr. shoot final-round 64 to win ACC Parent-Child by 3. For the first time in quite a while Garrett Burgess was playing in a team event in which his partner was the one with the sore shoulders – and he was an 11-year-old.
ANNISTON, AL
World Games events beginning to sell out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games are now just 17 days away and World Games leaders believe tickets will only get harder to find in the days ahead. CEO Nick Sellers is pleased with the numbers he has seen so far, but hopes they will see another surge in sales over the next few weeks.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Stallions win 21-18 to finish regular season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions faced the Tampa Bay Bandits in the final game of the regular season in the USFL’s inaugural season. The Stallions escaped with the win, 21-18. Birmingham (9-1) will now get ready for the playoffs in Canton, Ohio, where they will face the New Orleans Breakers in the South […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Former Tide Star Returns to T-Town

While summertime may be the slowest part of the year for any football fan, there is still plenty going on with your favorite programs. Summer is the perfect opportunity for official visits and camps, both of which the Crimson Tide has been involved with heavily this offseason. Recently, Alabama hosted...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Top Prospect Games (Upperclass): Preview

The Top Prospect Games (Upperclass) will be held this Tuesday, June 21st at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, AL. Many of the top prospects in the Class of 2023 & 2024 in the state of Alabama will be in attendance looking to continue to make a name for themselves at an event that has proven to be a springboard for players looking to represent Team Alabama at the PBR Future Games.
OXFORD, AL
Nate Oats And The Crimson Tide Extend Offer to 2025 Recruit

On Friday, Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide extended an offer to standout 2025 recruit, Caleb Wilson. The 6-foot-8, 180-pound power forward out of Holy Innocents High School (Ga.) has gained attention after putting up an impressive freshman season. According to MaxPreps, Wilson averaged 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
#Hoover High School
People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
The Warehouse Collective coming to Homewood for pop-up sale

Nashville, Tennessee-based company, The Warehouse Collective, is bringing a shopping event to the Homewood community later this week. They will be hosting a multi-brand “Designer Warehouse Sale” that will take place June 23 and June 24 at The Farrell, located at 2719 19th St South in the heart of Homewood.
HOMEWOOD, AL
As the South struggles with high hysterectomy rates, Black women lead the fight for change

In 2016, pain began rippling through the abdomen of Birmingham Police Officer Kristy McKinney. More than a dozen years on duty had exposed her to all kinds of physical stress. McKinney had been in three car accidents and carried nearly 20 pounds of gear around her waist on patrol. But this didn’t feel like “gun belt back,” a common police malady caused by the downward tug of heavy equipment.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham

STACKER - Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue...
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Birmingham AL

Sometimes known as the Magic City, Birmingham Alamaba is mostly known for its past and its Civil Rights movement, but the hilly (the foothills of the Appalachians is its beautiful backdrop), the mid-sized city is also filled with charm, beauty, class, art, culture and excellent dining. It also has some surprisingly hip spots with cool neighborhoods filled with eclectic shops, artisanal breweries, music venues and coffee shops galore. That’s not forgetting the city has plenty of stylish interesting places to stay too. From intimate boutiques to sleek and modern high rises, here are some of the best cool and unusual hotels in Birmingham, Alabama (in no particular order)…
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Juneteenth celebrations this weekend in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - A big weekend is ahead to celebrate Juneteenth. The occasion marks the freeing of slaves on June 19th, 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed his historic Emancipation Proclamation. The celebratory activities begin Friday night with the Youth and Senior Forum at Shelton State Community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
1 killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting that occurred Sunday in Birmingham has left one man dead. According to Birmingham Police, around 2 p.m., a man was found laying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 5900 block of Warner St. He was then transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Funeral plans announced for 3 killed in Vestavia Hills church shooting

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Funerals plans have been announced for three people killed in last week's shooting at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. St. Stephen's Rt. Rev. John Burruss announced Monday that the funeral services will take place at the church, where Bart Rainey, 84, of Irondale, Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham, and Jane Pounds, 84, of Hoover, were fatally shot during a potluck dinner Thursday night.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

