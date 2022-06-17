ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mike Iscovitz Named Chief Meteorologist at KRIV in Houston

By Kevin Eck
AdWeek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Iscovitz has been promoted to chief meteorologist at Houston Fox owned station KRIV. Iscovitz will stay on the weekday morning shows from 4 to 10 a.m., as well as WakeUp! With Sally Mac and Lina, Houston’s Morning Show, and the Fox 26 News @ Noon....

www.adweek.com

