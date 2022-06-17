ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

OPEN HOUSE AT THE PENINSULA, SAT 12-3 PM

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no better time to buy in The Peninsula, with limited golf front lots available. This Miller & Smith Nantucket model single-family home is located on the 12th green with...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

RARE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN REHOBOTH BEACH

Beautiful 2-level oceanfront condo at Edgewater House in Rehoboth Beach! This rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath is on the building’s second floor, complete with a walk-out balcony and walkway to the boardwalk and beach!. Unit 223 has an oversized, ensuite bedroom and an updated full bath on the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Motel demolition raises eyebrows in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach code prohibits the demolition of structures over 750 square feet May 15 to Sept. 15. However, the company redeveloping the old Sandcastle Motel will demolish a good chunk of the building in the coming weeks, and it’s left some citizens and city commissioners questioning the need for the special treatment.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach - Under Contract

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home tucked away in the Villages of Old Landing, located less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach. Features include, first floor living with an open floor plan, a large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast-bar island and a generously sized dinette area, sun-room, overlooking a premium home-site, 2 car garage, fresh paint, and ready to move in. The Villages of Old Landing is a community with a great location, featuring abundant common grounds with a Pond, Walking Paths, community Pool and RV-Boat Storage. This home is priced to sell and ready to go!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Stunning Craftsman Home in Rehoboth

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants.Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Relaxing at Delaware Botanic Gardens’ Sip & Saunter

Delaware Botanic Gardens hosted its annual Sip & Saunter June 15. The event featured beer, wine and cocktail tasting stations provided by Dogfish Head, catering by Good Earth Market and music by 5th Avenue Jazz. Delaware Botanic Gardens, 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,...
DAGSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

High summer flowers featured at Mill Pond Garden June 26

To celebrate the high summer flowers in season, Mill Pond Garden will open to welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday, June 26, at 31401 Melloy Court, Lewes. Tickets, available at millpondgarden.com, are $15 to admit a vehicle with up to six visitors. Guests will experience glorious flowering...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Coral Lakes subdivision back on Sussex P&Z agenda

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission is scheduled to review and possibly re-vote on the Coral Lakes subdivision application during its Thursday, June 23 meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. At its March 10 meeting, the commission voted 4-1 to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Real Estate Market Crash 2022?

It’s not as much of a seller’s market any more, but it’s still a seller’s market. There isn’t much for sale, and there aren’t many people who can afford buy it. I think the market is going to simply lock up. Inventory is incredible low, and affordability is also incredibly low.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary History of Southern Delaware program set June 23

The Rehoboth Beach Museum will host a program by Denise Clemons on the Culinary History of Southern Delaware at 4 p.m., Thursday, June 23, at the museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Registration is required at rehobothbeachmuseum.org, under the Events tab. The presentation is based on Clemons’ research for her...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

COLDWELL BANKER RESORT REALTY REBRANDS AS COLDWELL BANKER PREMIER FOLLOWING RECENT MERGER

COLDWELL BANKER RESORT REALTY REBRANDS AS COLDWELL BANKER PREMIER FOLLOWING RECENT MERGER. Legacy firm leverages service enhancements as part of multi-state brokerage. Rehoboth Beach, DE, (June 20, 2022) – Coldwell Banker Resort Realty, a 40-year-old multi-office brokerage serving Sussex and Kent Counties in DE, recently announced that it will now do business under the Coldwell Banker Premier banner. This follows the legacy firm’s January 2022 merger with the regional industry leader, which has a presence in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania as well as Delaware.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes boat parade set to sail July 4

The Independence Day Lewes Boat Parade lineup will start at 1 p.m., Monday, July 4. Decorated boats will wind their way down the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal from the Roosevelt Inlet to Fisherman's Wharf. Parade entrants will leave at 1:30 p.m. from Roosevelt Inlet across from the Coast Guard Station and at...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Snickerdoodle Muffins & Blue Matcha Espresso Lattes at Lewes Coffee!

Calling all our muffins lovers… let the smell of sweet cinnamon lead you straight to us!. Deliciously moist, delectable & straight outta the oven! Friday never tasted so good especially paired. with MJ’s NEW Blue Matcha Espresso Lattes!. Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes, made-to-order mouthwatering Mini Donuts...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes writer to hold book signing at Browseabout June 22

Lewes writer Kathleen Meehan Do is celebrating the publication of her father’s book, “Confessions of a Hayseed DA,” with a book signing at Browseabout Books from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22. Do discovered the manuscript for the book, written by her father Robert R. Meehan, sitting in the bottom of an old brown paper bag, where it had apparently sat undisturbed for four decades. After finding the manuscript in 2019 – 15 years after her father’s death in 2004 – Do decided to give a final gift to her father by attempting to shepherd the book through to publication.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

BBB award honors Mercantile Processing of Frankford

The Better Business Bureau Serving Delaware recognized companies in May for their outstanding commitment to trust and integrity. These awards recognize organizations that demonstrate a solid commitment to doing things right, not only in their companies, but within their entire industry and community. A Sussex County-based company, Mercantile Processing Inc.,...
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

New Hope summer youth program awarded Freeman grant

New Hope Recreation and Development Center in Ellendale has been awarded a 2022 Freeman Foundation FACES grant of $5,000. Through the generosity of the Freeman Foundation, the organization will be able to serve community youth with a quality academic and social program. The Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support award...
ELLENDALE, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Realtors collect donations for Food Bank

Real estate professionals in Delaware came together during the 2022 National Realtor Volunteer Days to donate 598 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Delaware. Monetary donations of more than $2,000 also were contributed to the food bank. The Sussex County Association of Realtors, Kent County Association of Realtors...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Muse and Cruz control Friday night Georgetown Library 5K

The 18th annual Friday night Georgetown Library 5K was so hot at the start June 17, the chilled watermelons were sweating. Sensible striders stayed home, and dark clouds billowed over Pine Street, which became Thunder Road minutes before Tim Bamforth said, “Runners set.”. Only 37 runners toed the starting...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Love Creek students hold Spanish immersion showcase

Love Creek Elementary held a Spanish immersion showcase June 7, when students in kindergarten through third grade performed a song in Spanish for their peers to enjoy. Kindergarten chose the song “Burbujas” because it was a fun song to learn and helped them review vocabulary they had learned in class. First grade chose the song “El Monstruo de la Laguna (The Lake Monster)” because music is one of the most effective ways to introduce a second language, as well as cultural knowledge.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 6/21/22

Volunteers sought for Lewes Juneteenth celebration. The Lewes African-American Heritage Commission will hold a volunteers meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 21. Volunteers are requested for Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, for the Lewes Juneteenth Celebration in George H.P. Smith Park. It is not a requirement...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Paradise Pub event raises funds for cancer research

Paradise Pub in Long Neck hosted a special event on Mother’s Day, May 8, to raise funds to benefit Beebe Oncology Services. May 8 is World Ovarian Cancer Day, and the pub’s patrons supported ovarian cancer research by attending its Mother’s Day Drag Brunch featuring entertainment from several area drag queens. A total of $2,700 was raised through door donations, T-shirt sales and a 50/50 raffle.
LONG NECK, DE

