Ft. Concho Will Host the 37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale

By Yantis Green
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Nearly 100 pieces of realistic and representational artwork depicting the American Great Plains region will be on display at Fort Concho from June 23 through Aug. 7 as part of the 37th annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 23 in the Quartermaster Building at the fort. Refreshments will be provided by Fiddle Fire Catering with entertainment by Dorothy Douthit.

On display will be works covering themes of the people, wildlife and natural beauty of the Great Plains. This year’s show features 76 paintings and some sculptures by more than 50 artists from across the nation.

All art is for sale with proceeds benefiting the artists, the American Plains Artists Association and Fort Concho. The show is free to all and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

